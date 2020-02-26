RCMP removed guns from Desmond’s homes one year prior to triple murder-suicide

GUYSBOROUGH: Shifting the focus of the Desmond Fatality Inquiry to the access to firearms, from access to health care services, a New Brunswick RCMP officer who confiscated retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond’s rifle in 2015 testified he did so because he had concerns the former rifleman was suicidal.

Just over a year before Cpl. Desmond purchased a military-style carbine and killed his 52-year-old mother, 31-year-old wife, and 10-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself in their Upper Big Tracadie home, he handed his guns over to police. The incident that led to the confiscation was the focus at the inquiry on February 18.

Key questions remain about how a man with severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depression and a possible traumatic brain injury could obtain a possession and acquisition licence for a firearm.

Cst. Steven Richard told the inquiry he and three other Mounties were dispatched to a home in Oromocto, N.B. on November 27, 2015, where Cpl. Desmond had been living .

Richard removed a Savage .223 rifle from a locked case in Cpl. Desmond’s garage after his wife Shanna called from Nova Scotia indicating her husband just said his goodbyes and he was heading to his garage where he kept his firearm. RCMP in Nova Scotia later seized two additional rifles Cpl. Desmond kept in the family home in Upper Big Tracadie.

“He was saying it was time to go,” the constable testified. “One of Mr. Desmond’s texts said he would see his young daughter in heaven.”

Richard indicated he was aware at the time of the call of Cpl. Desmond’s diagnosis of PTSD and depression as Shanna confirmed her husband was being medically discharged from the military and that the couple was experiencing marital issues.

Under New Brunswick’s Mental Health Act, Richard arrested Cpl. Desmond after it became clear he was a threat to himself – but the soldier, who was just beginning his release from the military due to ongoing symptoms of PTSD, was assessed by a doctor for only 20-minutes at a Fredericton hospital and “was home soon after, by the wee hours of November 28, 2015.”

“He was one of the most calm and straightforward people I ever arrested under the Mental Health Act,” the RCMP officer said. “There was no indication for me to believe he was a threat to others.”

Later that morning, Cpl. Desmond would drive himself back to the home he occasionally shared with his wife in Upper Big Tracadie and called the local RCMP detachment and “demanded to know where his guns were.”

Richard said he knew Cpl. Desmond had a firearms licence, but it didn’t occur to him to take it from the former rifleman because he “never made any overt threat to use a weapon of any sort.” He also testified he understood his licence would soon be under review by New Brunswick’s chief firearms officer.

However, the inquiry heard Cpl. Desmond’s possession and acquisition licence wasn’t placed under review until December 29, 2015, when theoretically, he could have purchased a firearm during the month after his suicide scare.

Richard said he tried to call the provincial firearms office but was unable to reach anyone until February 2016.

When asked by inquiry counsel what additional steps he could have taken, the RCMP officer suggested he might have been able to check on the licence’s status and whether it had been reviewed – by checking a firearms licence database. Richard told the inquiry he seemed unsure how accurate the information in the database would be.

Despite numerous calls to the police and his ongoing struggle with PTSD and major depression, after serving a seven month tour of Afghanistan in 2007, Cpl. Desmond would receive back both guns and his license would be reinstated.

Richard told the inquiry it wasn’t until mid-May 2016 when he learned Cpl. Desmond had submitted a medical assessment to New Brunswick’s chief firearms officer confirming he was not a threat to himself or others.

Cpl. Desmond received his guns back and his licence was reinstated on May 13, 2016 – the same time he would enter an in-patient treatment program in Montreal for veterans suffering from severe PTSD.

Previous evidence entered at the inquiry suggests the assessment was conducted by Dr. Paul Smith, a family physician who worked at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown.

Richard’s testimony reflects that of several other witnesses who have testified Cpl. Desmond had the ability to keep calm and show complaisance to people in positions of authority, when in reality he was in distress.

On January 3, 2017, Cpl. Desmond legally purchased an SKS 7.62, a Soviet-era, semi-automatic rifle and within two-hours, changed into full camouflage fatigue, parked on a remote logging road, slashed his wife’s tires and carried out the triple murder-suicide.