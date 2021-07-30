Different approached needed for health care in Nova Scotia

“Nothing is so admirable in politics as a short memory.” —John Kenneth Galbraith.

On Oct. 22, 2013, the new Liberal government of Nova Scotia was sworn in, and among other things, the political rebranding of health care began. Centralization of decision making, marginalization of local content experts and insufficient budgets became the hallmarks.

Coincidentally, the Institute of Public Administration of Canada (IPAC) held a health governance summit in 2013. It included health authority board chairs, CEOs, clinicians, academics, and consultants from across Canada — a competent group.

Governance is a small-p political process that involves balancing competing influences and demands. IPAC noted, “Good governance of the health system is necessary. But it alone will not solve the major problems confronting the health system. Effective governance removes barriers, gives permission, sets directions, better allocates resources and enables change. It does not solve patient care problems, but it can create the conditions under which problems become solvable.”

Their final report was published in November 2013. It made some essential points: “We did not hear from anyone today that more dollars should be invested in health care.”

“Community health boards have their finger on the pulse; they are the eyes and ears of the community.”

“Delegates agreed that there is no one ideal system. We heard… there is too much focus on structural change. A change in governance structure is an easy way for governments to appear to be making change in the health system.”

“Structural change sucks energy and resources out of the system, (and) creates uncertainties.”

“Restructuring takes the focus away from service delivery and should only be considered when truly necessary.”

“It is important to recognize that political influences will always be present and to create systems that can operate, at least to a significant degree, in that reality.”

It appears that if there were representatives from Nova Scotia at that conference, no one took notes.

In the 1999 provincial election, Premier Russell MacLellan released the Liberal’s platform, saying he would borrow $600 million to invest in health care, essentially re-introducing the same budget that brought down his minority government. United States President John F. Kennedy once said “Politics is like football; if you see daylight, go through the hole.” Premier MacLellan was defeated because the opposition of the day disingenuously suggested such a sum was threatening the fiscal viability of the province. In politics, there is no need for evidence when you have a good tag line.

In 2017, the Nova Scotia Healthcare Solutions Paper was published. Seven recommendations punctuated the paper’s conclusion. The government of the day and the Nova Scotia Health Authority dismissed the paper as the musings of a disgruntled few but public opinion and the provincial and national media saw it as anything but. The government reluctantly adopted some of the recommendations but it was too little too late.

Health care has long been a political hot potato, exploited for political gain by some while serving as an instrument of suicide for others. The hubris of politicians claiming they could guarantee a physician for all residents of the province underlined the lack of understanding of the complexities of the many foundational, structural and cultural problems associated with heath care change management. Experts in change management will tell you that there are three non-negotiable prerequisites to achieving successful change: an informed needs assessment; respected front line workers to implement change and; an appropriate budget to effect change.

Unfortunately health care managers ignored that advice as well. Most notably, they systematically marginalized regional centres, neutered community health boards and removed all discretionary financial decisions from those who really understood local needs, all in the name of efficiency and saving money.

Over the last 20 years, and particularly the last eight years, health care has had many challenges. None should have been a surprise. For example, failing to grasp human resource issues such as retiring physicians and nurses has to be the most serious of these misjudgments. This alone has contributed to more than 70,000 Nova Scotians without a family physician, but perhaps more important is the fact that after eight years of flailing around; there remains no real plan to address this critical issue. The best solution so far has been the recent drive to poach health resources from jurisdictions that are in greater need; this is morally reprehensible. Rural emergency departments are struggling such that where I live there are weekends when not a single physician is available to address emergencies for over 10,000 people, requiring residents to travel to Antigonish or Sydney. This is not acceptable.

But heath care is bigger than having your broken finger attended to by a physician or at least it should be. It should be about what really matters; the 10 social determinants of health. With 41,370 children living in poverty in Nova Scotia – the third-highest provincial child poverty rate in Canada and the highest rate in Atlantic Canada with child poverty rates in Cape Breton (34.9 per cent) – it is difficult to accept some decisions. One questions whether spending in excess of $2 billion on heath infrastructure, including an electronic medical record project, is necessary to address our urgent health care needs, aside from any lack of transparency involved.

Unfortunately, for the last year-and-a-half, residents of this province have been in spasm coping with an unprecedented pandemic. This has enabled less scrutiny and promoted even less transparency around health care decisions. Meanwhile our health resources have been stretched to their maximum, contributing to early burnout of health personnel which has contributed to adverse health outcomes.

It is important to place our situation in context. For example, Manitoba had approximately 50,000 cases of COVID-19 in a population of 1.3 million and we had 5,000 cases for a population of one million. Our system was near paralysis under this relatively small burden. It will be said that you cannot structure a system to address a once in a century event, and that is true, but it is important to ask why some other jurisdictions were able to cope better under more difficult circumstances. When such questions are asked in this province, woe betides the questioner. That backlash too has been a hallmark of health care management in this province for the last eight years.

Health care spending accounts for 50 per cent of provincial expenditure, so it rightly belongs in the public discourse at election time. The economy is also important and we all know you cannot really have success in one without the other. If memory is to be of any value at all, then we must not repeat our past errors. Had Russell MacLellan been successful at the polls in 1999, and invested in the change agenda that his Deputy Minister Dr. Nuela Kenny wanted, we might be in a different place today. The fact that we have had successive governments consistently fail to link social programs and health care innovation as key metrics to achieving success in this province has resulted in burgeoning health care costs.

We are at a crossroads. A different approach is needed and our time is running out. I know we have the talent in this province to solve these problems; they just need to be unshackled and given license to come forward with their suggestions.

Dr. Bob Martel

Arichat