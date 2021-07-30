History of River Bourgeois

Ephrem Boudreau was born in River Bourgeois in 1905.

He wrote Riviere Bourgeois from which this history is taken and translated.

Continue “the Fishery” Lines

Fishing depended on two different methods: 1st by means of long lines (dormant lines) provided there were 400 to 600 hooks each (trawl-line); 2nd by means of hand lines carrying two hooks (“jig-line”).

The trawl-lines were tendered close to the bottom in 30 to 60 fathoms of water. They were solidly anchored at intervals by marker buoys. This kind of fishing was practiced by two fishermen in the same dory. One rowed while the other tendered the line. To lift the lines one of the fishermen unhooked the fish; the other checked the hooks and threw the line into the water.

Our fishermen generally used the second method, the hand line. At that time the line (cod line) was cotton; it could be 3/16 inches in diameter and very tough. It carried, at the extreme, a chock of 3 to 3½ pounds with a swivel. From the chock, at the end of the line, the tail, 5 to 6 feet long, was hung with two hooks, each independent and fixed to a [“avençon”].

Upon arriving at the fishing ground, the fisherman anchors his dory and then drops his lines into the water. He would fish for the better part of the day sometimes as many as twelve hours or until the dory was filled. After five hours, whether or not he had filled the dory, he returned to the schooner with his fish. In certain cases and for special reasons he was recalled to the schooner by means of a flag raised to mid-mast.

The depth of the water in the fishing places varied, it goes without saying. On the shoals there were, in certain places, less than ten fathoms of water (60 feet), but sometimes the lines went down to 30 and 40 fathoms (200 to 250 feet). In the case of fishing cod the hooks were lowered to the bottom and they were raised only a few inches because the cod were at the bottom of the sea.

It was said that the cod fished by hand lines was bigger and better that those that were taken by long lines.

“…when a two-hook hand line, nicely baited, goes down among the fish and is kept jigging up and down, it’s the big fellers that makes for the bait first and usually gets caught.”

Dangers

Dory fishing occasionally involved serious dangers:

1st the fog. The fog did not stop the fishermen. They went out all the same with only their compass and just enough nourishment for a cold meal. The thick fog made it difficult to return to the schooner. The dory could be sunk by a ship not aware of it on time. When the schooner was not visible in the fog, a horn was sounded at close the intervals to guide the fishermen to the schooner. If a fisherman was tardy in returning a rifle was fired.

2nd Risk of sinking. When the dory was filled with cod, there was a risk of sinking if the sea became rough and if the fisherman was unable to maneuver a dory filled with fish to the gunwales.