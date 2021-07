I was very saddened to read about my beloved veterinarian, Dr. Van Zwol in an article that was published in the July 14 edition of The Reporter under the headline “Local veterinarian agrees to retire, sell practice.”

Over the past 30 years or so, he cared for my animals at his office, his home and even at my house when needed.

He is an old man now and doesn’t deserve the negative remarks made by people who don’t even know of all the good he’s done over the years.

Louise LeBlanc

St. Peter’s