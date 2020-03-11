Doctor recruitment, retention projects receive $30,000 in provincial funding

HALIFAX: The province has approved funding for community-led projects in Guysborough, Canso and Port Hawkesbury to help recruit and retain doctors.

The government has provided $10,000 to the Town of Port Hawkesbury to support a new program that aims to connect community volunteers with new physicians.

“This funding will empower our community with the tools we need to demonstrate the quality of life we offer in Port Hawkesbury,” said Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton. “This is a significant investment to ensure we can engage with our health-care professionals in meaningful ways, so they feel welcome in our community.”

The Eastern Memorial Hospital Foundation has also received $10,000 to support the creation of a new team, which will develop a welcome and promotion plan for the community. The group will consult and support new physicians and build an online portal for newcomers to find cultural events and activities in the area.

“Recruitment and retention of physicians in rural and remote Nova Scotia is vital to our health-care system, enabling our communities to access health care where they live, work and play,” John Bent, chair of the Eastern Memorial Hospital Foundation said. “This new project will help support the recruitment and retention of health- care professionals by highlighting everything our community has to offer and tailoring that offering to physicians and their families.”

The Guysborough Memorial Hospital Foundation has also received a $9,400 grant to help form a Welcome Home committee, which will develop a web-based video guide to the community designed to introduce new doctors and their families to the community.

“The Guysborough Memorial Hospital Foundation is pleased to have received funding from government that will allow us to support the recruitment and retention of physicians to our community,” noted Bill Innis, chair of the Guysborough Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Municipalities, museums, libraries, social enterprises, First Nations, communities and community groups, and cultural organizations that are registered Nova Scotia not-for-profits can apply for this funding. Funding is available through the program to a maximum of $25,000, with $200,000 available each year in the Healthy Communities Stream.

The next round of applications for the program opens April 1

For more information, visit: https://novascotia.ca/culture-innovation-fund-healthy-communities/ or check out Nova Scotia’s Culture Action Plan at: https://novascotia.ca/culture.