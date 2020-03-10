Richmond commits $15,000 for doctor recruitment

ARICHAT: Council is giving its support to a group trying to attract more doctors and other health care professionals to the Strait area.

Dorothy Barnard represented Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health at Richmond Municipal Council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting last night in Arichat requesting financial support to market the area, provide consultation, host site visits, and attend conferences such as an upcoming event in Ottawa for rural physicians.

Richmond Council agreed to provide $15,000 to the group. Council also approved a motion to have the municipality partner with the Town of Port Hawkesbury to recruit health care professionals.

Port Hawkesbury Town councillor Trevor Boudreau, who attended the meeting as a member of the recruitment group, thanked council in a Facebook post. He said the town will also be approached for funding in the near future.

“As a group, we recognize the challenges we face in Richmond County and the Town of Port Hawkesbury to recruit and retain health care providers,” Boudreau’s post reads.” Our short term goal is to prepare for and attend recruitment opportunities to attract physicians to our region, and to prepare for site visits for when potential recruits come to see what we have to offer. We are also looking at what is needed in the long term to retain health care services in our communities.”

Trevor Boudreau

Barnard told council the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre in L’Ardoise will lose both of its physicians by the end of June. Because of the shortage of nurses and regular emergency room closures, the group wants to coordinate all recruitment efforts regionally and aggressively pursue health care professionals. She said the group includes the communities served by the Strait-Richmond Hospital.

“When one piece of this system falls apart, the rest of it will apart,” Barnard stated. “There’s an impact on Isle Madame, there’s an impact on Port Hawkesbury, there’s an impact on the area.

“All of the health facilities and physician offices in this area are suffering from decreased numbers of staff or inadequate staff, so that’s been affecting our ER coverage… Also there’s a significant number of people in the area who don’t have a physician.”

As a result, the top priority of the group is physician recruitment, Barnard said, noting it will take time to fill positions, but the need is immediate and increasing. She pointed out that having physicians also makes it easier to attract nurses and others to the area.

“In order to do that, we need to do things like hosting visits,” she explained. “We need to market – not only market Cape Breton and this area – but we also need to market that this is a good place for health professionals to move and live and work, and that the lifestyle here is one that they can be comfortable with. And we also need to go into conferences. It’s much easier on a one-to-one basis when you meet people in a different part of Canada to actually explain and answer their questions.”

Barnard said there is an economic effect to losing health care professionals in that it deters those wanting to move to the region and the community loses the skills they provide.

After the motions passed, Warden Brian Marchand asked those without physicians to call the provincial 811 service to get registered.