PORT HOOD: Less than 48 hours after MP Mike Kelloway announced the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) was coming through with $999,170 to buoy tourism projects in Inverness County, director of recreation and tourism for the municipality, Donna MacDonald, gave council an update on how the money will be spent.

“We are entering into phase one of our signature spaces project for the county,” she told council last Thursday, during March’s regular session.

“The strategy combines the branding of Canada’s Musical Coast for visitors along with pride of place for potential residents. We’re enhancing public spaces by upgrading essential services and amenities.”

Phase one will be carried out over three years, and the federal money is complimented by contributions from the province ($398,500) and the municipality ($477,153).

“Starting with signage, the goal is to install advanced warning signage and wayfinding signage throughout the county for our harbours and beaches,” she said. “We’re partnering with transportation and infrastructure renewal, community development associations, DFO, small craft harbours, and our local harbour authority.”

A number of communities in the county will benefit from the funding, she said.

Residents of Whycocomagh, Judique, and Margaree will all see a streetscape program in their areas, which included signage developments (in Judique), branding and signage developments (in Margaree), and façade work (in Whycocomagh).

The Cheticamp boardwalk will have work done to it, and Cabot Trail Comfort Centres are being worked on in Margaree Forks and Pleasant Bay.

People enjoying the trails will be happy to hear projects focused on the Gypsum Mine Trails and the Inverness County Trails Strategy are in the works.

A growth strategy is being worked on for the community of Inverness. With that, a beautification project is slated for Mabou.

“And that’s just phase one,” MacDonald added.