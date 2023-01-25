WE’KOQMA’Q FIRST NATION: The RCMP is looking for those responsible for reports of shots fired and the theft of ammunition which took place early this morning.

In a press release issued this afternoon, Inverness County District RCMP said an incident where a shot was fired into a vehicle in We’koqma’q First Nation and a break-in at a hardware store in Whycocomagh are related.

This morning at around 1:30 a.m., Inverness County District RCMP said they responded to a report of gun shots being fired in the area of Dooley’s Lane in We’koqma’q First Nation.

The RCMP said a second call was received a few minutes later indicating that a vehicle, which had been travelling through We’koqma’q First Nation on Highway 105, had been struck by a bullet. They said the vehicle was occupied at the time but no injuries were reported, and the vehicle was not targeted.

“At this time we believe the shots fired and the vehicle strike are related due to the proximity of the two calls and the time that each occurred at. The vehicle has been seized and a forensic examination is being conducted by RCMP Forensic Identification Services,” Cpl. Chris Marshall wrote in an email to The Reporter. “We do not have any information that suggests that this was a targeted incident. The vehicle was travelling through the area at the time the shots were fired and the occupants are not from the community of We’koqma’q; which leads to the belief that the two incidents are coincidental.”

We’koqma’q First Nation issued an emergency alert via their Everbridge system to notify residents in the area of the incident, the RCMP said, noting that officers conducted patrols in the area overnight and did not locate the source of the shots. They said no further reports of shots fired were received beyond the initial call.

“The emergency alert system utilized is managed by the We’koqma’q First Nation and not the RCMP. The RCMP did not have any involvement in the sending of the alert,” wrote Marshall. “The RCMP did not issue an emergency alert through the Alert Ready system as the incident did not meet the criteria for an RCMP-led alert.”

At approximately 7:45 a.m. this morning, Inverness County District RCMP responded to a report of a break-in to a local hardware store on Highway 105 in Whycocomagh that took place overnight. The RCMP said officers learned ammunition was taken from the store.

“Due to the proximity of the two incidents and the time of the break-in, we believe the incidents are related,” Marshall wrote.

The RCMP added the investigation is being led by the Richmond/Inverness RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, and Inverness County District RCMP, RCMP Forensic Identification Services, and We’koqma’q Chief and Band Council are assisting.