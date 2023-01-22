ABERCROMBIE, PICTOU COUNTY: A 45-year-old Sydney Mines man was arrested in Antigonish County after fleeing from the RCMP.

In a press release issued yesterday, Pictou County District RCMP said they arrested Kevin Walters and charged him with break, enter, and commit. The RCMP said they expect to charge him a later date with flight from police, impaired operation of a conveyance, and impaired operation of a conveyance equal to, or more, than the legal limit.

On Thursday at approximately 7:35 p.m., Pictou County District RCMP said they responded to a break-in at a home in Abercrombie, Pictou County.

“RCMP officers learned that at approximately 6:30 p.m. a man broke into the home and drove away in a black Volkswagen Beetle that had been stored in the garage on the property,” the press release stated.

At around the same time, an RCMP Northeast Traffic Services member said they located the vehicle travelling on Highway 104 near James River.

“A traffic stop was initiated, and while the vehicle initially pulled over, it fled prior to the RCMP officer being able to speak with the occupants,” the release noted.

A second RCMP Northeast Traffic Services member said they located the vehicle on Highway 104 near Exit 31 in Addington Forks.

“A traffic stop was initiated and the driver refused to stop,” the release said

The RCMP said the vehicle was followed along Highway 104 to Exit 33 in Beech Hill.

“The vehicle continued on Beech Hill Road and began to slow down, as it appeared it was suffering from mechanical issues,” said the release. “By this time, an RCMP Police Dog Service team had arrived in the area and the vehicle was successfully disabled by the RCMP Police Dog Service team.”

The RCMP said Walters “was displaying signs of impairment” and he provided a breath sample into an approved screening device, which resulted in a “fail.”

Walters was transported to the Antigonish RCMP Detachment where he provided more breath samples that were “more than twice the legal limits,” according to the release.

The RCMP said Walters was then transported to Pictou County District RCMP cells and held in custody.

Walters appeared in Pictou Provincial Court yesterday and was remanded into custody, the RCMP noted, adding that he is scheduled to return to Pictou Provincial Court on Jan. 24.