Driver sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

GLENVILLE: Inverness RCMP is investigating a serious single motor vehicle collision last weekend.

At approximately 1:14 a.m. last Sunday, RCMP, EHS and Inverness Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the collision on Highway 19 in Glenville where they located a small SUV off the roadway over an embankment. The vehicle appeared to have rolled over though rested upright on its wheels.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Port Hood, had to be extracted from the vehicle and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.