Driver who fled scene arrested, facing charges

ST. PETER’S: A Richmond County man was arrested and charged after a collision last weekend.

At around 1:30 p.m. yesterday, Richmond District RCMP received a call of a driver on Exit 46 along Highway 104, just outside of Louisdale, who was driving in the wrong direction, according to Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

Eventually, the car – which was driven by a 50-year-old from River Tillard – hit another car which was also travelling on the highway, Cpl. Clarke confirmed, noting the driver of the other vehicle was “treated for minor physical injuries.”

The suspect’s car then went into the ditch and he fled the area on foot. After two hours, the driver was located and arrested in Louisdale, Cpl. Clarke said.

The driver faces charges of impaired operation, refusal of the breath demand, and leaving the scene of a collision. He is currently in custody, and is expected to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court today.