ESKASONI: RCMP have arrested an Eskasoni man on multiple drug-related offences following an investigation in Eskasoni Mi’kmaw Nation.

According to court documents, as part of an ongoing drug investigation, on April 26, Eskasoni RCMP executed a search warrant at a home located on Rock Maple Drive in Eskasoni.

Public Information Officer, Sgt. Andrew Joyce advised RCMP officers safely arrested a 29-year-old Eskasoni man.

“During the search, RCMP officers located [what is] believed to be Hydromorphone and Suboxone,” Sgt. Joyce told The Reporter.

Hydromorphone, also known as dihydromorphinone, and sold under the brand name Dilaudid among others, is a morphinan opioid used to treat moderate to severe pain.

Suboxone is a prescription medicine used to treat opioid addiction in adults and is part of a complete treatment program that also includes counseling and behavioral therapy.

Randon Francis was held in custody facing charges of two counts possession for the purpose to traffic and failing to comply with a court order.

Francis’ next scheduled court appearance is June 6 in Eskasoni Provincial Court.