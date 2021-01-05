Municipality extends lease with NSCC Strait Area Campus

ARICHAT: Richmond County has agreed to extend their lease agreement with the NSCC Strait Area Campus for a parcel of land in Point Tupper.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat on Dec. 21, it was decided that a one-year lease for property on Unity Drive in the Point Tupper Industrial Park will run until December, 2021.

Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand explained that the NSCC used the land to train students in the heavy equipment operators program. He said the local campus requested a five-year deal with the Municipality of the County of Richmond, and the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

“A five-year term seems to be a long term,” deputy warden Michael Diggdon responded. “I can see them on a one-year term being pretty tight moving stuff in and out, but I would have no problem issuing a two-year lease.”

District 3 councillor Melanie Sampson said she’d like more information before committing to a long-term agreement, and she would like to discuss the terms of the lease with Port Hawkesbury officials at the next meeting held for the joint industrial park committee.

Council approved Sampson’s motion to extend the lease for a one-year, and recommend that the issue be added to the agenda of the next the joint industrial park committee meeting.