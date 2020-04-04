Generator stolen in Corbett’s Cove

ST. PETER’S: A generator was stolen from a seasonal residence in eastern Richmond County.

On March 30, members of St. Peter’s RCMP responded to a call of a break and enter to a seasonal residence in Corbett’s Cove. A generator was stolen. Investigators have determined that the culprits gained entry through a door in the residence.

The generator is described as being yellow and black in colour, and is a Champion Model 4000, worth approximately $500.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact St. Peter’s RCMP at 902-535-2002. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.