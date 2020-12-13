Eastern Zone records 4 new cases in 2 days

HALIFAX: The Eastern Zone has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.

Yesterday, provincial officials reported seven new cases, including two in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone which covers eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. Both are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and are self-isolating as required.

Today, six new cases were confirmed in the province, with two more in the Eastern Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and is self-isolating as required.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 59 active cases of COVID-19. Since Oct. 24, there have been a total of 10 positive COVID-19 tests confirmed in the Eastern Zone.

According to the provincial government, on-line booking for COVID-19 testing appointments is available at all primary assessment centres, including St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.