Inverness man charged with arson

CHETICAMP: A 46-year-old Inverness resident was arrested at the scene of a boat fire at a business in Inverness County.

On Dec. 11 at 9:50 p.m., Cheticamp RCMP, the Cheticamp Volunteer Fire Department and EHS responded to the scene of a boat that was on fire at a local business. The investigation determined that the fire was deliberately set.

Blaze Anthony Basker was arrested and held in custody overnight, the RCMP said, noting he appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court the following morning. Basker is charged with arson and failure to comply with conditions. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Jan. 19.

No one was injured as a result of the fire and the investigation is ongoing. The Cheticamp RCMP has been assisted by the RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Provincial Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information on the arson is asked to contact Cheticamp RCMP at 902-224-2050. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.