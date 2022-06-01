PORT HAWKESBURY: After a six-year hiatus, wrestling will once again be centre stage for a night of family entertainment.

East Coast Pro Wrestling (ECPW) will bring the squared circle to the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on June 18, something their owner and promoter couldn’t be more thrilled about.

“I was supposed to do a show right before COVID started, I had a date booked, I had it advertised, I had a ticket agent, everything,” Sheldon MacLean told The Reporter. “Obviously we had to cancel that, but now we’re coming back two years later, it feels good.”

The Cape Breton-based organization has been putting on local amateur wrestling cards for the past 19 years.

“We focus on Cape Breton, it’s our prime territory,” MacLean said. “We’ve done shows in Port Hawkesbury, Louisdale, Eskasoni, New Waterford, Sydney, Baddeck, Inverness; we’ve been all over the place.”

For the past two years with provincial restrictions due to COVID-19, they were still able to host shows that were scaled back a bit and MacLeod is looking forward to fully opening their doors.

“We had three sold out shows last year with the capacity of 150 people,” MacLean said. “We did three shows last summer and they were all sold out within a couple of hours.”

MacLeod said it’s really meaningful to be able to get into the smaller communities across Cape Breton that may sometimes be overlooked.

“People come, they have fun, and remember enough of it, to send messages looking for more,” MacLean said. “It must leave some kind of mark on the community.”

The show in Port Hawkesbury, along with their main core wrestlers, will also feature former WWE superstar Highlander Robbie McAllister.

“He moved to Nova Scotia recently, so he’s living here now,” MacLean said. “You’re also going to see local maritime stars, that’s the core group of guys, those are the guys the crowd likes to see, those hometown heroes.”

MacLeod suggested that over the years, he’s had a lot of big names participate on his card including; Billy Gunn, the New Age Outlaws, Rhyno, Bobby Roode, Tito Santana, and the Bushwhackers to name a few.

The main event for Port Hawkesbury’s ECPW card will be a championship match between Dick Durning and ECPW Champion Lincoln Steen for the heavyweight title.

ECPW Celtic Roots Champion Troy Merrick and Maritime sensation Moon Miss will also be making an appearance in the ring.

As for the audience, MacLeod said it ranges from the true enthusiastic fan, to the family looking for some entertainment, to the completely new fans who are attending their first ever wrestling show, and they have had cards that have drawn crowds upwards of 1,000 people.

“They work really hard anyways, but I think they work even harder when there’s a good crowd supporting them,” MacLean said. “If we do well, and everything works out, we’ll definitely bring this back to Port Hawkesbury.”

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a bell time of 6 p.m., for ECPW’s card on June 18.

Tickets for ECPW’s event can be purchased directly from the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre web site at: tickets.phcivic.com or by calling the box office at 902-625-2591.