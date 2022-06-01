PORT HAWKESBURY: A local trails group was approved for funding from the provincial government to undertake an expansion project.

In a press release issued last week, the province announced that 22 sites across the province will receive more than $600,000 for upgrades through the Recreational Trails Expansion Fund.

Among the recipients is the Strait Area Trails Association which was approved for $20,000 to make upgrades to the Tamarac Trail in Port Hawkesbury.

According to the association’s application for funding, the project includes improvement to the parking area at the entrance to the Tamarac trail at Field 5, which would include drainage, additional gravel, and directional signage.

The group also plans to purchase benches and picnic tables which will be placed at various locations on the trails, as well as trail counters to measure trail usage.

The association said it wants to install a guard rail at Kramer’s Cut as part of Tamarac Trail development, construct a boardwalk to in the marshy areas, and grade of trails, repair washouts, and remove windfall.

The final component of the project is to upgrade trail directional signage and trail head signs, the association noted.

In a press release issued on May 27, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said the group will now be able to further assist locals exploring the natural beauty of Inverness County.

“We have a remarkably beautiful place to call home,” said MacMaster. “Increasing access to its sights and sounds is an exciting and worthwhile investment for both residents and tourists alike.”

The announcement overlaps with another big event happening for the association, as on June 4 the group is celebrating International Trails Day at the Oaklee Ballfield from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Larry MacKeigan, president of the Strait Area Trails Association, said he’s excited for the upcoming event and appreciates the province’s investment.

“The funding will help us in many regards, as trail maintenance is an on-going matter,” he said. “These last seven years, our trail organization has been working to maintain the system in Port Hawkesbury.

“Our most recent development was installing emergency locators every 100 meters on the trail, so if someone requires assistance, they can identify where they are.”

This Saturday, guided walks will be offered to those attending the event at Oaklee Ballfield, and the emergency locators will be pointed out, the group said, noting that the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department, EHS, and RCMP will be on hand, as well as trail volunteers. The fire department members will be helping out with a hotdog barbecue.

Even with the aid of the province, the president said volunteer assistance and donations are always welcome. MacKeigan can be contacted at 902-227-8479 for information on how to help out.