By: Raissa Tetanish

TRURO: Charlene Bagley was at a loss for words last week as she stood on the sidewalk outside a hotel and convention centre in Truro.

Bagley is the daughter of Tom Bagley, one of 22 victims (including a pregnant woman) murdered in April 2020 during a mass shooting and arson spree by a denturist from Dartmouth. Tom, a volunteer firefighter in Wentworth, was shot and killed while responding to a fire at his neighbours’ house in the early morning hours of April 19, 2020. He was one of a number of random victims in the 13-hour spree that began in Portapique and ended when police shot the murderer in Enfield.

“We should not be here doing this as families and as the public,” said Bagley, while holding a sign that read “The truth hurts but it will set you free!”

Bagley was just one of a number of family members and friends of the victims, as well as the general public, boycotting the Mass Casualty Commission proceedings being held in the Best Western Glengarry last week and this.

“The most frustrating thing, to me, is we had to fight for this public inquiry instead of a review, but here we are getting just a review,” Bagley said.

The day before the protest outside the Glengarry, family members stayed away from the proceedings, with many instructing their counsel to do the same. They were doing so as a reaction to the commissioners allowing two high ranking RCMP officers to testify via a recorded video without the opportunity for cross-examination. A third staff sergeant was to testify via Zoom; however only the commissioners would ask questions, not the families’ lawyers.

“We want answers. We just want to know what happened so we can move forward,” Bagley said.

Trying to attend as many of the proceedings as possible, Bagley says this latest decision is “absolutely infuriating.”

“It’s obvious the commissioners, in my opinion, are far from independent.”

Bagley said the proceedings were to be trauma-informed, however she feels it’s not about the families’ trauma, but others, including police.

“It’s hard not to get up and scream, to maintain composure,” she said.

Wearing a hooded sweatshirt featuring the faces of all 22 victims on the back, Bev Beaton said she felt defeated.

“We fought for this (inquiry) right after our loved ones were murdered, and we got it,” said Beaton, the mother-in-law of Kristen Beaton, who was pregnant with her second child when she was shot in Debert between clients. Kristen was a continuing care assistant with VON, who was on the job on April 19, 2020.

“Now, every time there’s an officer we want to question, we have to beg the commission for them to be brought in. We shouldn’t have to.”

Beaton had similar concerns as Bagley in regards to it the proceedings being trauma-informed.

“It’s sad that we have to stand up and scream we don’t need this protection. It’s not their job to look after our mental health. It’s our job.”

Beaton says commissioners are trying to keep the proceedings trauma-free; however it’s causing more trauma for the families.

“There’s nothing that can traumatize us more. There’s no picture to see, testimony to hear that can hurt us any more than we’re already hurting,” said Beaton.

Kristen’s mother-in-law says it’s terrible to still be fighting two years later to learn the truth, and says it’s hard to hear police officers say they did the best they could or wouldn’t do anything differently.

“Twenty-three people were murdered in two days and not once were the police ahead of him,” she said. “There’s something wrong with that.”