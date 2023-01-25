WEST MABOU: While a provincial environmental organization is still raising concerns over Cabot Golf’s proposal to establish a golf course in a portion of the West Mabou Beach Provincial Park, the developer is continuing to tee-off on what some are calling a controversial location.

Cabot Golf’s proposal, which hasn’t been made an official ask to the province yet, would request a land lease from the Province of Nova Scotia for one-third of the provincial park that’s located 30 kilometers south of their Cabot Cliffs and Cabot Links courses in Inverness.

“Through the fall and into the New Year, we’ve been having conversations and sharing the vision with the community in the effort to gather feedback. And really, it felt like we needed to have that conversation start with the community,” Cabot Co-Founder and CEO Ben Cowan-Dewar told The Reporter. “We’ve been listening and certainly asking questions, and I think that is the process that’s underway at this point. The listening is obviously in response to what our proposal would be for West Mabou, which we’ve not submitted.”

A senior wilderness coordinator with Ecology Action Centre (EAC) suggests Cabot’s ask is audacious and completely inappropriate.

“But it’s in line with Cabot’s apparent belief that they are special and they should be given Crown land whenever they ask for their private developments,” Raymond Plourde told The Reporter. “Now they’re after a protected, natural park and it’s completely inappropriate and ultimately full of conceit that their business dreams are more important than any other consideration.”

Plourde indicated in this case and any case where a private business entity is looking to build a private development in a park’s protected area, the answer should always be no.

“I can’t believe the gall of these guys; it shows a real conceit that they believe they should be given special treatment,” he said. “When every other golf course in the province, in most of the last century, is built by private developers on privately acquired land.”

As for Cabot’s decision to bring on a former premier, Rodney MacDonald, to facilitate the community conversations, Cowan-Dewar explained he was the one who introduced him to the project nearly two decades ago.

“As we think about folks who know West Mabou, who have grown up and known the community and as someone who’s known us for a long time,” he said. “It just felt like what better person to be able to have those conversations in the community than Rodney?”

In an interview with The Reporter last month, MacDonald explained his role with the project is a community liaison for Cabot.

“My role is to engage the community, which I’ve been doing to the organizations and individuals to make sure they have a chance to provide their input into the process,” he said. “And that’s an important part of the process before any application is made to government by Cabot and Cabot feels very strongly about that, that the community first-and-foremost has every opportunity for their say.”

MacDonald suggested the community conversations have been going well, and recently, the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce came out in support of Cabot’s proposal for West Mabou.

“That’s been a real positive for the proposal,” he said. “We have organizations that, because of their mandate, their preference is to not take a formal position on it, given they represent the broad interests of the community, but they all certainly appreciated the fact they had an opportunity to provide input.”

Cowan-Dewar said a lot of good questions came out of the discussions, such as; would Cabot impact beach access at all; would they be buying the park or would they be unprotecting the land?

“The unprotecting of land, was obviously something that was very key in the Owl Head discussion,” he said. “We built Cabot Cliffs on protected sand dunes; so we’re not seeking to unprotect it, we’re not seeking to buy the land, the province, who owns the park, would continue to own it, we would operate on top of it.”

Cowan-Dewar also explained the one-third section of the park that’s being proposed for the course, is also the farthest point away from beach access.

“We wouldn’t go near that, or impact it at all, but I think those are legitimate concerns that I would have. So really it’s just trying to answer with facts and give people clear visions and as we do that, some of the worst fears are mitigated,” he said. “There’s other folks who are really excited to see the economic development, the further investment, certainly the creation of jobs, and to see Mabou have some of the same success we’ve seen in Inverness over a long period of time.”

According to MacDonald, the Municipality of the County of Inverness has seen a 43 per cent increase in revenue between 2012 and 2022, as far as commercial and residential revenue.

“But that didn’t happen by accident, that happened because it’s in direct correlation, part of that with no doubt, has to do with the investment Cabot has made in Inverness,” he said. “And at the same time, Inverness County had lost five per cent of its population in the census back in 2015. The Village of Inverness, the population went up between two and three per cent.”

MacDonald suggested what’s been proven in Inverness is real and Cabot would like to duplicate that success in West Mabou.

“I think it’s an important part of the conversation, for us as a community, because we have a real demographic issue.”

People have raised good questions around housing, which MacDonald noted is an issue today, but he suggested the private sector needs a reason to invest more in the region.

“A project like this will actually help speed up housing; you see that in Inverness, where houses are being built,” he said. “And that’s mixed housing; it’s a variety of different types of housing. It’s real, it’s happening.”

Rather than a physical lease to the province, what Cabot is proposing is making payments to several community groups within Mabou.

Speaking on the $125,000 that would be earmarked each year to several, local community organizations, MacDonald explained that will make the difference long-term for their community, given the aging demographics.

“Many of these organizations need help and they need help today,” he said. “You take the Mabou Arena for example, these types of dollars could make the difference between helping keep your doors open over the long-term.”

Plourde suggested Cabot is owned by a multi-billionaire who has more than enough money to buy private land for private development, and he said it’s like a gun to the head for the community.

“My view is if the community wants a golf course and Cabot is such a wonderful, corporate citizen that cares so much for the community and, blah, blah, blah, yada, yada, yada, then there’s no reason in the world why they can’t build a golf course somewhere in the Mabou area on private land they buy themselves.”

With any project of this nature, Cowan-Dewar suggested there are always people for and against, and after working in Inverness County for 18 years, he’s personally spoken to numerous people from both camps.

“On both sides we hear an awful lot of support that’s directed to us, that we don’t maybe always hear in the mainstream media,” he said. “It’s incumbent on us to really do a great job, and we’ve tried to do that as a member of the community, as an employer, as an environmental steward of the land, and I think our track record speaks for itself.”

Plourde indicated EAC is hearing from local residents and people from across the province, and their reaction is mostly outrage. He doesn’t believe there is much support for the project.

“There’s a lot of opposition and it’s right across the province,” he said. “Because although this is a specific audacious attempt to grab a large chunk of a provincial park, if it were allowed, it would set a terrible precedent right across the province.”

Cowan-Dewar indicated if and when they move forward with their proposal, he understands it’s someone coming from away, who is chasing a big dream.

“We’ve seen lots of those folks come and go,” he said. “I think in the case of Cabot, we’ve come and stayed, and stayed, and stayed, and stayed, and continued to invest in Inverness County and continued to grow. Those things have different weights for different folks, obviously.”

When asked if he feels Cabot could balance protecting the ecosystem while also advancing economic development in the area, Cowan-Dewar said that wouldn’t be a problem as it’s something they now do every day.

Plourde and EAC don’t agree.

“The map shows clearly that this would be a significant disturbance to the local area, where they built a golf course on an old toxic mining site is very different than a pretty well pristine natural park that’s protecting all sorts of endangered species and unique and precious ecosystems,” he said. “They can’t dump their golf course and other related infrastructure and not have a negative impact; the ecosystem will not be improved by this disturbance, it will be harmed by it and that is the truth.”

As for Cabot’s next move, Cowan-Dewar explained it’s a continuation of establishing a robust community process, and having people articulate their questions, concerns, support, or otherwise.

“The next step beyond that would be to submit a proposal to the province, if and when we get to that,” he said. “And I don’t have a date in mind, or a thought of we will do that by a certain time, I think we don’t want to shortcut the public process with a proposal to really make sure we get there.”

If the proposal doesn’t get provincial approval, Cowan-Dewar suggested he doesn’t have another site in mind for Cape Breton.

“We’ve been looking for a long time; you know I’d never say never, but we’ve looked at an awful lot of land over 20 years in Cape Breton and I don’t have another site,” he said. “We have lots of expansion as a company right now elsewhere in Scotland, in Florida, in the Caribbean and British Columbia, so I think the key focus for us is trying to find magical sites, and West Mabou feels like it has very much the same attributes, as it is just a magical opportunity.”