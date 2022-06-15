EVANSTON: The official opposition is not happy with the provincial government’s plans for the Strait-Richmond Hospital.

In a press release issued on June 6, Nova Scotia Health (NSH) confirmed a new, temporary model of care that includes changes to the emergency department and the dedicated use of some inpatient beds at Richmond County health care facility.

As a result, NSH said the emergency department at the Evanston hospital will be open “a few days a week” with coverage provided when a physician is available. When there is no physician, they said the department will be closed.

“Therefore, we are unable to elaborate on the specific days the department will be open,” said Angela MacArthur, director of rural health for Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone.

NSH said a new patient capacity process will also be in place when the emergency department is open. Under the new process, once all beds in the emergency department are filled, the department will close, they said. Once the patients have been treated and beds are available, the department will reopen, and they said it will remain open until it reaches capacity again or it reaches the end of its scheduled hours of operation.

“We can’t always predict when or if an emergency department will reach patient capacity,” MacArthur said. “Our goal is to see all registered and triaged patients but when patient capacity does occur, we need to have a process in place to safely manage patient volumes and treat the most ill patients.”

Also under the model, NSH said 10 of the site’s inpatient beds will be used for medically stable patients who are awaiting transfer to home, long-term care, or another hospital as well as palliative care patients.

NSH said this approach supports the care needs of many patients and ensures the site’s current staffing complement can provide safe patient care while the recruitment of additional staff is underway.

“The closures of ERs in rural communities isn’t new; it isn’t unique to this government but what’s unique to them is that they won an election last year promising to fix health care,” Liberal Health Critic Patricia Arab told The Reporter. “This wasn’t a premier who was new to the job; he had been an MLA since 2013, he knew, and should have known, what the issues in health care were going to be, yet he still made the promise, and quite frankly, rural Nova Scotia afforded him the majority government that he has right now.”

Noting that health care transcends politics, Arab was hoping the new government was going to succeed, but now says they have failed.

“We’ve seen a decline in health care over the past 12 months,” she noted. “It wasn’t there at the start of the pandemic, we got through the first two years of the pandemic with Liberal governments that navigated it successfully, with Tim Houston being the one to tell us that we weren’t allowed to blame this pandemic on any challenges that might’ve been happening. Yet here he is, on the other side of our pandemic, blaming that, using that as an excuse, not really giving answers, and has done nothing to fix health care. People in rural in Nova Scotia need to travel for hours to get emergency care; that’s not fixing health care.”

Arab said Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau, Health Minister Michelle Thompson, and Deputy Minister Allan MacMaster should also have to answer for this decision.

“Your MLAs, your elected officials, the Progressive Conservative caucus that you have all around you, they should be the ones answering,” she noted. “Michel Samson, the former MLA for Richmond, he sat in opposition for the majority of his years, and he was able to do more for the Strait area than what we’ve seen in the past year, even if you go back to the 2017 election. The representation you had no longer exists and we need to hold these elected officials to account.”

When the department reaches capacity, updated hours will be posted on Nova Scotia Health’s temporary closures webpage at: www.nshealth.ca/temporaryclosures and on the hospital’s external signage. Walk-ins will not be assessed and will be directed to other treatment options, they said, noting that people can call the hospital’s switchboard at 902-625-3100 to see if the emergency department is open.

NSH noted that the model was developed after consultation with clinical leaders, and staff throughout the facility. They said it will be reviewed regularly and modified, if needed, until staffing levels improve.

“We are always exploring ways to ensure safe, sustainable access to care in our communities, and we knew it was time to do something different,” added MacArthur. “We can appreciate that temporary changes like this may cause concern, but we needed to do something that aligned more with our patients’ care needs and ensured continued patient safety. We, along with the Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health group, continue to recruit for physicians, nurses, and other health care providers for Strait Richmond. Our goal is to go back to having a 24/7 emergency department and acute care beds once our physician and staffing levels improve.”