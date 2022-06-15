MULGRAVE: Councillors in the Town of Mulgrave discussed a marina development pilot project during their regular council meeting on June 6.

During Krista Luddington’s Mulgrave and Area Revitalization Association (MARA) committee report, she pointed to an idea proposed by Deputy Mayor Tanya Snow-Keeling about having buildings along the waterfront.

“Running with it, the whole idea is Shops at McNairs Cove,” Luddington told council. “There is a building that’s already at the marina, and thinking as a pilot project, there wouldn’t be a significant expense to get something going this summer as part of or in partnership with Market by the Sea.”

It’s an opportunity, Luddington said, to see if they can make a go of it, and if it’s a success, then they can collect the necessary data to move forward on the project.

Snow-Keeling advised the end goal would be something similar to the boardwalks often located on Prince Edward Island, but with just a little more Mulgrave feel.

Town Councillor Bob Russell advised council the building that the town inspected was 10 foot by 12 foot and needed a minimal amount of maintenance.

“It just needs a clean-up. There’s just a little bit of junk in it,” Russell said. “There’s not much. It could easily be disposed of.”

Luddington also advised MARA had indicated they were also offering to spruce the building up a bit.

“They have a little bit of money in the bank, and as a project, they kind of already signed on as an organization that wants to see the marina developed,” she said. “It’s just a matter of brightening it up some.”

After Russell proposed moving the building, Luddington expressed an interest in moving it to where it is visible and in close proximity to the walkway.

“If this works, and this is a success then we can show that we can make this happen,” Luddington added. “And then we can get some more built and expand.”