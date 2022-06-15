Residents want sex offender out of their community

COUNTRY HARBOUR: One week after learning a recently released sex offender with charges against children took up residence, a meeting was held at the Country Harbour Gun Club to see if the community has any options.

According to local residents, Gerald Paul Ward, who has no direct ties to the community, is currently living in a tent on a property that’s owned by another man, who also faces sexual assault charges. The 55-year-old Ward was sentenced last year on two counts of sexual interference and two counts of making or distributing child pornography.

In a May 26 media release from the RCMP, it advised that Ward completed his sentence in April, and as part of his sentence, he was placed on a lifetime prohibition order from accessing the internet or other digital networks.

“On May 9, 2022, Pictou County District RCMP received complaints about the man using the internet contrary to his prohibition order,” the RCMP said in the release. “RCMP officers began investigating the matter.”

As a result of the investigation, Ward, who was released to a Pictou address, was charged with failure to comply with a prohibition order, less than a month after his release and appeared in Pictou Provincial Court on May 25. He was released by the courts on conditions that include that he “not possess any devices capable of accessing the internet,” nor can he “use the internet directly or indirectly.”

Attending the June 3 community meeting at the gun club were local residents, members of the surrounding communities, a sexual assault victim’s family members, District 7 Councillor Hudson MacLeod, Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow, and Cpl. Marc Michon, a local member of the Sherbrooke RCMP.

“The meeting was to get the community together and get everybody on the same level of what to expect and what we plan on doing to hopefully have him removed from the community,” Courtney Hayne told The Reporter. “To get everyone on board to know what to watch for; like he’s not allowed to be at the playground and he’s got some things he’s not allowed to be doing.”

Hayne said the meeting, which had approximately 100 in attendance, discussed measures to remove Ward from their community. She said ideas includes circulating a flyer, distributing signs with Ward’s picture, refusing him service at local businesses, making Internet and Wi-Fi access more secure, starting a community watch program, along with providing education to the community’s children.

Security cameras were promised for public areas by the Municipality of the District of Guysborough and residents were encouraged to do the same around their homes.

“It was phenomenal, there was a great turnout and it was very calm. At first, I was expecting some heat from a few people, but overall I was very proud leaving the meeting, nobody got upset,” Hayne said. “I’m very happy with how it went.”

Hayne, a mother of four and a Country Harbour resident for the past 33 years indicated she only learned about the man and his history through word of mouth. She noted community members were only made aware of Ward’s presence through a tip from a resident in Pictou County, not by authorities.

“Our community is a small community and there’s probably close to 80 children here. Wrong place for somebody like him,” Hayne said. “We’ve been putting up posters everywhere. There’s nobody in this community that doesn’t know who he is, what he drives, or what he’s done.”

Hayne said it’s frustrating and upsetting that there is a known sex offender living in her community and there wasn’t any notification from any organization.

“People come here because it’s a quiet community. Everybody knows everyone and are looking out for each other. You can let your kids go outside and play,” Hayne said. “That’s why people move to these places. And then all of a sudden to be told you’ve got someone like him in your community, it’s very frustrating.”

The group was told there are no protocols for notifying community members when a sex offender moves into the area and were instructed “they have the right to live somewhere,” Hayne said.

“The fact we weren’t told by authorities; we seemed like that was something they needed to do,” Hayne said. “But I guess it’s not.”

In response, community members are hoping to petition elected officials to make changes to the laws to ensure sex offenders can’t move to communities with large amounts of children, and to let people know when such offenders move to a community.

“Although the guests of the meeting were very apprehensive in facing the knowledge of a criminal being permitted unknowingly into the community, and gravely disappointed that it seems a sex offender is more protected by the law than its law a-biding citizens,” Hayne said. “They did leave armed with hope that their community is united, supportive and not backing down from the crisis they are facing.”

The group has also started a movement called “Not In My Backyard,” where everyone is looking out for each other, to show they don’t want unwanted guests in their community.

Ward is scheduled to return to Pictou Provincial Court on July 6.