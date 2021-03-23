ANTIGONISH: StFX University will soon be able to provide an increased learning environment for its computer science students.

The provincial government made an investment in Nova Scotia’s digital economy on March 19 to the tune of $16.8 million that will allow Dalhousie, Acadia, Saint Mary’s and StFX universities to expand and enhance computer science programs.

As Nova Scotia’s digital economy continues to grow, the need for more training opportunities in computer science is essential, and, to deepen the talent pool, StFX is being awarded $794,000.

“StFX University is delighted to receive funding from the provincial government to enhance our computer science programs,” president and vice-chancellor Andy Hakin said. “We look forward to collaborating with our colleagues in government to create more opportunities for study in computer science programs and promote opportunities for under-represented groups within the emerging digital economy of our province.”

According to a release from both the province and StFX, digital skills drive the start-up economy and COVID-19 has accelerated digital adaptation and increased its importance.

“The digital future is here, and digital skills are essential to creating the jobs of today,” both releases read. “Producing more digital talent in Nova Scotia will strengthen the start-up ecosystem across all areas from clean tech to agri-food and ocean sciences.”

Minister of Labour and Advanced Education Lena Metlege Diab indicated that as the province works toward economic recovery, it needs to focus on sectors that will energize the economy and set it up for long-term sustainability.

“This investment will help foster new opportunities in the digital sector with an emphasis on equity and inclusion and ensure more Nova Scotians have access to the training they need,” she said. “Nova Scotian universities and our quality of life have long been natural advantages to our start-up environment, but we can aim to be a world leading start-up capital where CEO’s invest, grow their firms and create more jobs.”

To ensure the funding aligns with the province’s economic vision for a future that includes everyone, an advisory group with representatives from the departments of Labour and Advanced Education, Inclusive Economic Growth and Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services will work collaboratively with the universities and oversee their proposals on how the funds will be spent.