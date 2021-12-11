HALIFAX: With the province reporting 52 new COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Zone today, advisories have been issued for three Strait Regional Centre for Education schools, and more local businesses.

Nova Scotia Public Health sent out potential exposure advisories for Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish, and Saint Andrew Junior School in Antigonish.

Public health said there were more close contact exposures at locations around Antigonish.

The public health list includes the Grindhouse Cafe (294 Main Street Antigonish) on Dec. 3 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.They said anyone exposed to the virus at this location on that date may develop symptoms up to Dec. 17.

This list includesCrossFit Actuate (1644 Brierly Brook Road, Antigonish) on Dec. 3 between 10:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and Dec. 6 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., public health said, noting that any symptoms could develop to Dec. 20.

The public health advisory lists the Candid Brewing Company (88 College Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 7 p.m. and 11:30p.m.and anyone exposed could develop symptoms up to Dec. 18.

On the StFX campus, Somers Hall (BD Section) is on the public health advisory for Dec. 4 between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Symptoms can appear up to Dec. 18, they noted.

Power Hall (AA section) at StFX is also on the public health sites on Dec. 4 between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.and public health said symptoms can arise up to Dec. 18.

GoodLife Fitness (26 College St., Antigonish) is also named by public health for the dates Dec. 4 between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Dec. 6 between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., and Dec. 6 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. They said symptoms can appear until Dec. 20.

The final site identified by public health is also on the StFX campus, specifically the Bloomfileld Campus dining hall on Dec. 6 between 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.Dec. 20. is the date by which symptoms can take place.

There were exposures of minimal risk at more places, according to public health.

The Candid Brewing Company (88 College Street, Antigonish) is on this list on Dec. 2 between 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., public health confirmed, noting that symptoms can develop up to Dec. 16.

Also named by public health is Piper’s Pub (33 College Street in Antigonish) between 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.They anticipate that anyone exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 17.

On the StFX campus, the Amelia Saputo Centre (Main gymnasium – Coach K Court) on Dec. 3 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., was listed by public health. They said anyone exposed on that date may develop symptoms up to Dec. 17.

Also at StFX, the Morrison Hall (dining hall) is a public health potential exposure site on Dec. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Dec. 5 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Dec. 7 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., Dec. 7 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 8 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus on those dates could develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 22.

StFX’s Angus L. Macdonald Library was identified by public health for the dates Dec. 4 between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m., Dec. 5 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Dec. 6 between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and Dec. 7 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Public health said symptoms can appear up to Dec. 21.

Also on the public health list is the Brownstone Restaurant (244 Main Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.symptoms can arise by Dec. 18.

The public health list contains Coldstream Clear Distillery (25 James Street in Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and symptoms can appear up to, and including, Dec. 18.

Pizza Delight (348 Main Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., was identified by public health, who said Dec. 18 is the date by which symptoms can develop.

Public health said another site is Dooley’s Antigonish (26 College Street, Antigonish) between 10:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 2 a.m. on Dec. 5.They said

Boston Pizza (133 Church Street, Antigonish) made the list for Dec. 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., public health confirmed. They said symptoms can appear up to Dec. 19.

Townhouse Restaurant (76 College Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 5 between 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., made the public health exposure advisory list. They anticipate that anyone exposed to the virus on that date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 19.

Snappy Tomato Pizza (38 James Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 5 between 3 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., was named by public health. They said anyone exposed could see symptoms up to Dec. 19.

Public health’s minimal exposure sites include The Tall and Small Café (342 Main Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 8 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The date for symptoms to develop is Dec. 22.