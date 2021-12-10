StFX president suggests off-campus events played role in recent COVID spike

ANTIGONISH: The president of StFX University says with a climbing case count, the university is there to help their students, faculty and staff in any way that they can.

“It’s a multi-part role that we play, first and foremost, it’s to support our students as they move through their university studies,” Andy Hakin told The Reporter. “And we’ve done that by providing options for examinations as we move forward and trying to provide what is a safe and secure environment for them.”

For their students on-and-off-campus, he said they’re being supported in terms of food and grocery delivery and their needs being met, by a team of people who are checking in daily with those who are isolating and recovering from COVID-19.

“And again, part of what we do in the community is to ensure that, when we have information and we have developments, we’re sharing them with our colleagues and the town and county, to the best of our ability,” Hakin said. “This is all about communication, at this time, and really trying to work to make sure everybody’s safe and doesn’t fall through and cracks and are being looked after.”

Following a weekend of larger scale gatherings in Antigonish that were associated with the X-Ring and Fall Convocation ceremonies at StFX University, 81 locations, including virtually every dining and drinking establishment in the town has been placed under a COVID-19 precaution or exposure advisory.

“Currently, the investigation has found the majority of spread happened in smaller, private gatherings,” Hakin said in a release late on Dec. 9. “Please appreciate that this could change as Public Health’s investigation continues.”

Multiple locations across the campus have been identified by Nova Scotia Public Health as potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

“From my discussions with Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer, I am relieved to report that the vast majority of cases are experiencing mild symptoms, including no hospital admissions,” Hakin said in the release. “He credits the community’s high vaccination rate for limiting the transmission of the virus, as well as its effect. To date, there has been no new evidence of spread in classrooms and no secondary transmission in the community.”

As for what they’ve been hearing this week from community members, he advised while hearing offers of support and they’ve had individuals who have expressed their anxiety about the appearance of COVID-19 in the community.

“I completely understand that, because we’ve been working together for the past 20 months to keep this community COVID-free; and now we’ve had this incident,” Hakin said. “There’s word of question on how this could happen, and we’ve all got our faith in Dr. Strang and their tracing protocols they have in order to find out what can be learned from this, because we are in a highly-vaccinated community.”

When asked by The Reporter if the university stand behind hosting the in-person events over the weekend, their president explained there will be a lot of learning from what happened.

“I can tell you the university followed, for sanctioned events, all of the guidelines laid out by public health,” Hakin said. “The events were for fully-vaccinated individuals, both participants and in the audience. All of those participants in the sanctioned events both X-Ring and Convocation wore masks as we went through this and we followed very, very carefully how things went forward.”

He suggested the university now realizes that in addition to the on-campus events, there were numerous additional events throughout the town and surrounding area over the weekend that played a role.

“We have no control over those pieces or the citizens of our community, and there is a lot to be learned on the understanding of how the virus is spread in the last little while,” Hakin said. “Please remain diligent. I know this is hard on everyone, both on and off campus. With kindness and compassion, we will get through this.”

Following a media briefing this afternoon, the province issued a press release explaining that because of the outbreak at StFX, the number of positive cases using lab results, not Panorama results, will be reported to better reflect the situation on the ground.

Public health noted that some cases associated with this outbreak are being counted in the Central Zone because of the address on the student’s health card, and that is why not all cases are reflected in the Eastern Zone numbers.

Because of the spike in testing and positive cases, public health said it is experiencing delays in follow up. People whose lab test is positive will be contacted within 24 hours and provided information on isolating and testing, plus they will be asked to contact close contacts, they said, noting that detailed follow ups are being prioritized and may be delayed.

Public health said it will continue to support contact tracing in schools, long-term care, correctional facilities, shelters, and other settings.

Due to this outbreak, public health said all close contacts, including those who are fully vaccinated, need to isolate until they have a negative result from a lab-based (PCR) test. The lab test should be performed at least 72 hours after the exposure, public health said, noting that it strongly recommends regular rapid testing for all Nova Scotians.

Public health issued an exposure notification for multiple sites on campus where they said the public has had “close contact” with someone who tested positive.

This includes the Golden Inn Pub on the StFX campus on Dec. 1 between 8:30 p.m. and midnight, public health said, noting that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on that date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 15.

Public health said this extends to the Student Union Building at StFX between 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 4. They said symptoms can arise until Dec. 18.

There are even more locations on the StFX campus where public health deemed that potential exposures of minimal risk occurred.

The Charles V. Keating Centre on the StFX campus is listed by public health for Dec. 4 during the Fall Convocation between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., then the Convocation Dinner between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Symptoms can arise until Dec. 18, they said.

In addition to being considered a close contact risk by public health StFX’s Student Union Building (fourth floor) is also on this list for Dec. 5 between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. They anticipate that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on that date may develop symptoms up to Dec. 19.

The Angus L. Macdonald Library at StFX is considered a minimal exposure site by public health for the dates Nov. 30 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., Dec. 2 between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Dec. 5 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., on the third floor. They said first floor computer lab is the site for Dec. 5 between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. and there is a general advisory for Dec. 6 at the library between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. They said the date for symptoms to show is Dec. 19.

Along with establishments across Antigonish, Miller’s Restaurant at 717 Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury is among those on public health’s locations with a potential minimal exposure. Public health said the date and time in question is Dec. 5 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and that anyone exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to December 19.

Also on public health’s close contact list is Piper’s Pub (at 33 College Street, Antigonish) between 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 and midnight on Dec. 2., and between 11 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2:30 a.m. Dec. 4. They said symptoms can develop up to Dec. 18.

Kenny’s Pizza (at 30 College Street, Antigonish) is on the list, public said, specifically on Dec. 4 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. and Dec. 5 between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Symptoms can develop up to Dec. 19, they noted.

Among those on public health’s close contact list is the Antigonish Arena (at 30 James Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Dec. 5 between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Public health said symptoms can extend to Dec. 19.

The list includes the Candid Brewery Company (88 College Street, Antigonish), on Dec. 4 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., public health said noting date for symptoms is up to Dec. 18.

GoodLife Fitness (26 College Street, Antigonish) is among the businesses public health listed, specifically on Dec. 5 between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. They said symptoms can occur until Dec. 19.

The final name on the list is the Highland Curling Club in St. Andrews on Dec. 5 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. In this case, symptoms can develop up to Dec. 19, public health said.

At the locations listed below, public said there were cases of “minimal risk” to the public.

This includes Tim Horton’s (34 Main Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 2 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., public health said. They expect that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on that date may develop symptoms up to Dec. 16.

The Tim Horton’s at 45 James Street in Antigonish is also named by public health for Dec. 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. They anticipate that symptoms can develop by Dec. 19.

Public health said this includes the Tall and Small Cafe (342 Main Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 3 between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., Dec. 4 between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and Dec. 6 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. They said the date for symptoms to show is Dec. 20.

Townhouse Restaurant (76 College Street, Antigonish) is on the public health list for the dates Dec. 3 between 3:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. and Dec. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Symptoms can arise up to Dec. 18 in this case, they noted.

Justamere Café & Bakery (137 Church Street, Antigonish) is on the list, public health confirmed for Dec. 3 between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Dec. 4 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The date for symptoms is Dec. 18, they said.

The list includes Candid Brewery Company (88 College Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 3 between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., as well as Dec. 4 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., public health said. They noted that symptoms can appear until Dec. 18.

The list also includes Spindrift Oak Manor (271 Main Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 3 between 10:30 p.m. and midnight and Dec. 4 between 11 p.m. and midnight, according to public health. Anyone exposed could develop symptoms up to Dec. 18, they said.

The Waffle Bus Stop (18 College Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. is listed by public health. They said symptoms can develop up to Dec. 18

Another business among those named by public health is Gabrieau’s Bistro (350 Main Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., and the date for symptoms to flare up is Dec. 18.

Coldstream Clear Distillery (25 James Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. was listed by public health, and symptoms can develop up to Dec. 18.

Public health said there was minimal exposure at the A&W (54 James Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Anyone exposed might see symptoms up to Dec. 18, they stated.

Also listed by public health is Boston Pizza (133 Church Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. It is anticipated by public health that anyone exposed at this location on that date may develop symptoms up to Dec. 18.

Kent Building Supplies (35 Market Street, Antigonish) was added to the list by public health for Dec. 5 between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The date for symptoms to arise by is Dec. 19.

The Maritime Bus route from Antigonish to the Halifax Airport on Dec. 5 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. was named by public health, and symptoms can develop by Dec. 19 in this case.

Also on public health’s minimal exposure list is the Snow Queen Restaurant (21 James Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., and they expect Dec. 19 to the date by which symptoms would show.

The public health list also includes Canadian Tire at Antigonish Market Square (133 Church Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 5 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and in this case, they said symptoms can arise by Dec. 19.