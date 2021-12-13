Town councillor questions work stoppage at intersection

PORT HAWKESBURY: One town councillor in Port Hawkesbury had questions about the interruption to work at the intersection of the Old Sydney Road and Granville Street.

During the regular monthly meeting on Dec. 7, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall wanted to know why work stopped.

“I noticed that hasn’t been finished, is there a date of finish, and is there a reason why it was stopped?”

CAO Terry Doyle responded that public works employees have been waiting for dry weather to make asphalt repairs.

“The weather just has not permitted us to move ahead with that,” he replied.

The CAO said the sidewalk expansion on Sydney Road was completed, but the sidewalk on Granville Street was not.

“It was taken as far as we possibly could with the conditions that we had in place,” the CAO stated. “What had occurred after more than 200 millimetres of rain was a saturated condition on the ground underneath the sidewalk. We took the sidewalk as far as we could, and dug out existing ground, put additional aggregate, and taken that sidewalk as far as we could with the contractor.”

In response to a follow-up question from MacDougall about why this was all the contractor was able to complete, Doyle said weighing issues like quality control and expenses, Dexter Construction did not want to continue.

“The request to continue down Granville Street, further than anticipated, was not possible. We did extend the amount of concrete there as much as possible,” Doyle noted. “Dexter Construction would not guarantee work; they did not want to do as much as they did. They exposed the amount of concrete that they thought was possible to complete. They completed that work, at extra cost, because of the extra gravel and rock that had to be put just to finish off the piece that they did. They did not want to complete the work that we had requested for them to do. It was against their recommendation and they did not wish to complete that.”

Noting the project was a motion from council, MacDougall asked whether the town could approach another company to finish.

“That’s a motion from council, to do that job,” he noted. “Are we just going to not do it, and say, ‘that’s it, there’s nobody in Nova Scotia that can do cementing?’”

Doyle responded that continuing the work now is just not feasible

“If it was the wish of council to tear up the rest of that sidewalk, and put that in, in unsuitable conditions, unguaranteed, with an expected failure over the winter period, certainly staff would be more than happy to do that. It’s certainly not the recommendation of the CAO, it’s not the recommendation of the contractor,” he stated. “We can certainly do that work in January or February, or we can look at completing that work in the spring.”

“In the spring can we do it to the areas that were moved in the motion?” MacDougall asked.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton responded that the work is expected to continue in the spring when conditions improve and Dexter can guarantee the work.