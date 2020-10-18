Not much change in Guysborough

GUYSBOROUGH: After the smoke cleared tonight, four incumbents were re-elected and there will be one new councillor in the municipality.

Warden Vernon Pitts and incumbent councillors Neil DeCoff, Janet Peitzsche and Fin Armsworthy all secured re-election after the results came in, while long-time councillor Sheila Pelly was the only incumbent who came up short.

In district 6 (Lundy, Larry’s River, New Harbour, Tor Bay, Charlos Cove), Pitts, who was first elected to council in 1994 and became the municipality’s warden in 2013, earned 208 votes to 159 for Susan Cashin.

In the night’s other close contest, Pelly, who was first elected in 2004, took 47 votes to 73 for new councillor Mary Germaine Desmond in district 2 (Lincolnville, Sunnyville, Upper Big Tracadie).

In district 3 (North Riverside, Boylston, Manchester, St. Francis Harbour, Melford and Auld’s Cove), DeCoff came away with 249 vote to 91 for challenger Elton MacPherson.

In district 5 (Little Dover, Hazel Hill, Tickle, Fox Island), Janet Peitzsche, who was first elected to council in 1997, earned 307 votes to 71 for Lynette Newell.

In district 8 (Canso, Tickle), incumbent Fin Armsworthy, who has over 20-years of experience sitting around council tables, easily dispatched newcomer Silva Rehel by a count of 242 votes to 97 for the challenger.

In district 1 (Guysborough, Erinville, Guysborough Interval) current councillor Miles MacDonald will not be re-offering, resulting in political newcomer Paul Long securing his seat.

Also acclaimed were incumbents Dave Hanhams in district 4 and Rickey McLaren in district 7.