ANTIGONISH: The MP from Central Nova says the federal government recognizes no party has a monopoly on good ideas – especially during a time of crisis.

Sean Fraser told The Reporter his government wants to hear from MPs of all partisan-stripes because they’re hearing directly from the people they represent and can let them know if their policies are realizing their intended outcome, or more importantly – identify gaps that need to be filled.

“If an NDP MP understands the people they represent are facing a certain challenge with a particular program, I can almost guarantee that same challenge exists in my community,” he said. “I want to fix it, not on behalf of the Canadian government, but on behalf of the Canadian people we’ve been elected to serve.”

Over the course of the past two months, there have been a series of social and economic reforms that are generational and which have been advanced in a very short period of time.

“The perspective we’ve taken to develop some of these measures is, first and foremost, people can afford to put food on the kitchen table and keep a roof over their heads?” Fraser said. “You saw measures in particular the CERB, for people who lost a source of income still had access to income support.”

The government realized very soon thereafter, they needed to shift their focus to protecting the business community – small and medium sized businesses in particular – to preserve the ability of the economy to bounce back after this pandemic passes.

“That’s why you saw measures like the new 75 per cent wage subsidy,” Fraser said. “There have already been tens-of-thousands of businesses just in the first few hours now who applied to that new program.”

They realized a lot of businesses, in addition to covering the cost of salaries, also had fixed costs like electricity, rent and phone and internet bills – in response they launched the Canada Emergency Business Account.

“To provide an interest-free loan to cover some of the costs to help keep the doors open, and just last week we announced a new program to help with commercial rent relief,” Fraser said. “One of the most interesting pieces of this entire suite of policies has been the need to be flexible and to change tack where we learned our policy left certain groups that were potentially falling through the cracks.”

For example, personal income support – initially seasonal workers may not have been eligible because the eligibility criteria required you have actually lost income.

“And for seasonal workers, they didn’t lose income but lost an opportunity to earn income,” he said. “So we had to make changes to bring those people under the umbrella.”

Fraser explained it may feel extreme to be spending so much time at home without meaningful access to communities, or meaningful contact with friends, families and neighbours.

“But the public health advice remains that COVID-19 is at risk spreading within our communities and we can best position ourselves to protect the more vulnerable members of the community,” he said. “And we can have a full and more expeditious economic recovery if we actually have stronger and more stringent public health restrictions during this global pandemic.”

So to those who are feeling frustrated with how long this in going on for, Fraser said this will go on for a little while longer.

“I urge you to be patient and continue to follow the advice provincially and federally,” he said. “Who are only basing their advice on the best evidence and public health expertise that our country has available.”