PORT HAWKESBURY: On March 16, the federal government announced that it would be renewing its partnership with three institutions, including NSCC, to extend the Marine Training Program. According to a press release, NSCC will receive $9 million to provide marine training to women and Indigenous Peoples over the next four years, starting April 1, 2023, with the project funded by the Oceans Protection Plan.

“Indigenous and coastal communities are integral partners in keeping our waterways clean and safe,” Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra while making the announcement. “That’s why I’m proud to announce that our government is renewing its partnership with some of Canada’s leading marine training institutions through the Marine Training Program and the Oceans Protection Plan. This will provide training and career opportunities for Indigenous Peoples, Northerners, and women across Canada. Thanks to investments like this, we can continue building a strong, safe, and efficient marine industry while creating new jobs and growing our economy.”

NSCC said it has 12 marine programs that lead to careers in the marine, fisheries and oceans industries, many of which are available at NSCC Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury.

“This project, over the last four years, has shown that with the right support from the regulatory body, industry partners and a post-secondary educational institution can remove barriers and empower women and Indigenous students to succeed in the marine industry,” said Vivek Saxena, Principal, NSCC Strait Area Campus. “This project is helping to increase participation of women and Indigenous Peoples in the industry and is aligned with our promise as a College to empower those who strive to know more, do more, be more.”