HALIFAX: The provincial government announced that volunteer fire departments, ground search and rescue organizations, and First Nations fire departments will get help to address rising operational costs.

In a press release issued earlier this month, the province said it is investing almost $3.5 million to provide one-time grants to more than 340 organizations, and each group will receive $10,000.

“These are the people in our communities who are here for us when we need help,” said Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster. “We hope these funds make a difference for them in a way they choose to use them.”

According to the province, grant recipients can determine how they will use the grant to best meet the needs of the organization, its volunteers, or the wider community. This could include upgrades to equipment or facilities, support for training, smoke alarm campaigns, fire prevention education or honorariums to assist firefighters with increased costs, they noted.

Groups will receive the funding in March, organizations will not have to apply for the grant, and funds will go directly to the organizations, said the province.

“Throughout the pandemic, the impacts on the volunteer fire departments to raise funds to purchase new equipment and maintain funds to support operational costs, was greatly hampered,” added Greg Jones, President, Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia. “The financial support announced today is greatly appreciated and will assist the volunteer fire departments across our province by easing the burden of fundraising shortfalls and providing the ability to purchase much needed equipment without delay.”