HALIFAX: Thirteen organizations are receiving $632,916 in funding through the Investment Readiness Program (IRP) to increase their positive impact though social enterprise.

Part of a national initiative led by Community Foundations of Canada (CFC) and partners, and funded by the Government of Canada, IRP is helping social-purpose organizations develop or expand their social enterprise – the selling of goods or services to earn revenue – to achieve sustainability and access investment, while showing how business can be done differently.

According to the CFC, the Investment Readiness Program is enabling these organizations to grow their impact using an earned-revenue model as a tool for change, creating organizational self-sufficiency while having positive social, cultural, environmental and economic impacts in their communities.

Among the recipients is the Richmond River Roots Market Garden Society, which was approved for $25,000.

In Nova Scotia, IRP is being administered by Ulnooweg Indigenous Communities Foundation, Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia, and the Community Foundation of Nova Scotia.

This is the third round of funding through the initiative, with over $1.2 million having been awarded to 27 organizations addressing issues such as poverty, well being, economic opportunity, equality, and climate change across the province, the CFC added.