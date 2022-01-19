Federal, provincial, municipal leaders talk about impact of Alexa McDonough

STRAIT AREA: Political leaders from across the country and province are reacting to the news of Alexa McDonough’s passing.

McDonough died on Jan. 15 in Halifax at the age of 77.

A social worker, in 1980, McDonough became the first woman elected to lead a major political party in Canada, and the next year, became the first New Democrat to win a provincial seat, Halifax Chebucto/Fairview.

McDonough led the Nova Scotia NDP until 1994. The next year, she was voted leader of the federal NDP, and before her departure from the post in 2003, she continued to serve as the MP for Halifax until 2008.

The Nova NDP caucus noted McDonough was the first woman to win a federal seat in mainland Nova Scotia, and under her leadership, the NDP won 6 of 11 seats in Nova Scotia during the 1997 election. This included Michelle Dockrill’s upset win over cabinet minister Dave Dingwall in the riding of Bras d’Or Cape Breton.

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said McDonough paved the way for many women to be community and political leaders, calling her a “game changer.”

“When I think about Alexa McDonough, first of all, I’ll tell you, I think of her as Alexa, even though we have literally never met. She just was the kind of person who could convey a message through the TV and make it feel like she was talking to you,” she told The Reporter. “She was firm and never wavered in her desire for social justice.”

After watching a clip from the 2000 federal leaders debate, the warden said the then NDP leader brilliantly cut through the rhetoric to make the issue of child poverty relatable and reflect the urgent need for action.

“Regardless of your politics, what she said and the way that she said it, I have no doubt in my mind, not only did it influence policy within the NDP, but it also influenced policy within the other parties. She continuously brought social issues to the forefront because she wanted to make life better for those who were struggling,” Mombourquette noted. “I think she changed politics and she changed political discourse for the better. We can see, as women and young women especially, ourselves in her success, in the way that she was able to make a difference in her community, and make a difference at the upper echelons of politics. We just could see ourselves and our own values reflected a lot of times in her work.”

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said McDonough has been a familiar face for years.

“I’ve known about Alexa McDonough since I was very, very young. My father was a strong member of the NDP party, campaigned for them, and really looked up to Alexa McDonough, so she was really a household name in our house,” she told The Reporter. “She was someone that really forged a path, you talk about breaking glass ceilings; the first female provincial leader in the country is amazing, but she did it in such a quiet way, she always knew the right thing to say, never got angry, but always stood her ground and spoke up, and it’s the trail blazing that she did, which allows me to come forward and run in this day and age.”

Pointing to the comments on social media, and other condolences coming from around the province and the country, Boucher said McDonough has touched many lives.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said she always felt a connection with McDonough’s leadership. Calling her a trail blazer for political gender equity in Nova Scotia and across the country, the mayor said she will continue to inspire women and girls long after her passing.

“Alexa was definitely someone I looked up to as a strong and influential Nova Scotian and Canadian politician,” the mayor posted on Facebook on Jan. 16. “I remember she reached out to congratulate me in 2016 when I first became Mayor of Port Hawkesbury. I was honoured by her kind acknowledgment and encouragement. I’ve always followed her political career with a keen interest. Alexa, by merit of her significant career on the political stage, inspired me to leadership, as I am sure she has inspired many other female politicians who have put their name forward to serve in Nova Scotia and beyond.”

McDonough received numerous honours, including the Order of Canada in 2009, the Order of Nova Scotia and the Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians’ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, as well as several honorary degrees.

Following her retirement from politics, McDonough served as Interim President of Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax for a year and continued her involvement in international development and peace advocacy work.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called McDonough an inclusive voice for progressive change in Canadian politics. In the House of Commons, he said McDonough was a strong advocate for gender equality, support for marginalized people, and a more compassionate government.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Ms. McDonough, a dedicated public servant, a champion for social justice, and an inspiration to Canadians,” he said in a statement released Jan. 15.

In a press release issued on Jan. 15, NDP leader Gary Burrill said the people of Nova Scotia stand moved and diminished. He said no leadership figure has been held in the mind and heart of this province with the same mixture of affection and respect, and no one has had such a defining mentoring influence on generations of women in Nova Scotia.

“Alexa’s ability to connect with people has been her signature genius,” Burrill said in a statement. “In her glory on the doorstep, Alexa loved people, and the people loved her back.”

Premier Tim Houston paid tribute to McDonough’s remarkable life and legacy, and sent his deepest condolences to McDonough’s family and friends in a press release issued on Jan. 15.

“Alexa McDonough was a trailblazer whose name will be mentioned in the same breath as Agnes MacPhail and Gladys Porter,” Houston stated. “The hallmark of Ms. McDonough’s long career was her respect for the people she represented. She was a public servant in the truest sense and she will be sorely missed by people across Canada.”

Travis McDonough said via social media that the family said goodbye to his mother, who lost a long battle with Alzheimer’s, less than 60 days after their father’s passing.

“People often label Mom as a politician, but I think a simple label like that would be an injustice to who she truly was. It would be more appropriate to say her profession, which was more of a calling, should be referred to as a ‘helper to the underserved,’” he posted. “From her teenage years when she volunteered in Africville, to her provincial NDP leader days when she fought for the victims of the Westray mine disaster, or when she became the party’s federal leader and fought against child poverty. Everywhere she went, she dedicated her life to adding light to the dark places. You see, her political impact was not bookended by a term. Or even two terms. She was one of the few politicians who transcended politics.”

Travis said his mother spread hope and optimism, and blazed a trail for other female leaders. In doing so, she passed on so many life lessons, he added.

“This is exactly what Mom did. She gave her time, her energy, and ultimately her health to her cause; to our nation’s cause. And if she could do it all over again, I know she wouldn’t change a thing,” he added. “We love you Mom and promise your life’s work will continue for generations to come.”