Family devastated after dog shot and killed in Guysborough County

MARIE JOSEPH: A family is grieving after their dog Buster was shot and killed in what the RCMP is calling an “unusual” and “rare” incident during an early January snow storm.

Macy Delorey, Buster’s owner, took to social media to share her heartfelt story on how their world came crashing down on her family.

“A nearby person heard the shot during the storm, meaning it was close by, and then the yelping and ran out after him,” Delorey said on a change.org petition. “She saw him running as best he could, trying to make it home to the doorstep where she found him. This poor dog was only four, almost five in February, and his life was selfishly cut short.”

Police issued a media release on Jan. 13 seeking public information relating to the shooting of the family’s pet. The RCMP learned that the dog had been outside on the evening of Jan. 7 along the Highway 7 and Bakers Road area of Marie Joseph. The dog’s owner, who was not home at the time, received a call from a neighbour advising them that the dog had been shot and succumbed to his injuries, the release noted.

Delorey advised Buster slipped from his leash and wandered up the road, where he was shot.

“We were storm stuck in Antigonish due to the heavy snow fall that happened during our baby appointments for our baby due on the 18,” Delorey said. “These people that found Buster had my partner’s cell number and tried calling him over and over but his phone was dead, so they reached out to people in the community that may be able to get in touch with us.”

By the time her partner’s phone was charged that night, it was “already too late” for Delorey to make the decision to try and get him to a veterinarian.

“When Mike was called, that decision was already made, which pains me a thousand times more,” Delorey said. “This puppy dog that I rescued and raised from just over eight-weeks-old had his fate decided by someone else.”

The mother of two, and soon to be three said she now has to explain to her three-year-old son why Buster had to die and why someone would hurt his dog.

“As if mourning his loss wasn’t hard enough, knowing someone so small is hurting just as much is killing me,” Delorey said. “This dog meant absolutely everything to us, and would never hurt a soul. The most unique and sweetest dog you could imagine, a self-trained super dog for my anxiety, he reacted anytime he knew I felt anxious and would come comfort me until things felt better.”

Delorey started the online petition “Justice for Buster,” which has garnered 5,726 signatures to date, as she felt the police weren’t acting quickly enough and wanted to get this nightmare situation the attention it deserved.

The day after the shooting, it was reported to the Guysborough County District RCMP, which is investigating the incident and continuing to gather information and evidence.

Police are asking that anyone with information on this incident, who was in the areas of Highway 7 or Bakers Rd. in Marie Joseph, or who heard gun shots between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the area, to contact them.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, a public information officer with the RCMP told The Reporter on Jan. 14, while the RCMP are routinely called to complaints involving animals, this incident was a little more unusual.

“While investigating the death of an animal is not a common occurrence for the RCMP in Nova Scotia, it does occur from time to time, especially when the death is linked to the discharge of a firearm, and a criminal offence may have been committed,” Marshall stated.

Marshall advised while the RCMP’s investigation is still active, charges that could be laid in this type of incident could include, but are not limited to, injuring or endangering an animal, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“There (are) also charges that could be laid for firearm possession,” Marshall explained. “Depending on the licensing status of the person who committed the shooting.”

Marshall suggested, at this time, the primary focus of the investigation is on the shooting and death of the dog . He said investigators will review the totality of the incident before decisions are made on charges.

“I’m not sure if anyone has come forward yet, however, it has only been 48 hours since the public plea for information was issued,” Cpl. Marshall said. “And we are hopeful that someone will come forward with information.”

Delorey advised they know who did it, but for their own protection, they wouldn’t be releasing that information and would leave it up to the police.

“Which is the proper thing to do even in a horrible situation, where I wish to blast his name over social media for the world to see,” she said. “It won’t help bring my dog back, all I want is justice for my best friend.”

Delorey wants the world to know that this person purposely took their dog away from them, for reasons they may never know and questioned why they should live freely and unbothered after taking away one of her family members.

“Buster made life exciting and silly for everyone, he (brought) so much joy…,” Delorey said. “Why take that away from us, and especially the kids? Why am I burying my best friend days before I have another child? How is this fair?”

To some, Delorey said dogs are just animals, and they don’t comprehend that they’re members of a family who have feelings, have personalities, and offer love.

“Seeing him with a bullet hole through his face haunts me, it’s stuck in my head every single minute of every day. Picking up and holding his cold lifeless body is pain no one deserves,” Delorey said. “We shouldn’t have to explain to them that their dog will never be coming back. We shouldn’t have to gather around his body today and say goodbye. We shouldn’t have to even ever imagine any of these things.”

Suggesting guns shouldn’t be for everyone, Delorey wants something to be done.

“This person should not be allowed to have fire arms if they’re using them for this purpose,” she added.