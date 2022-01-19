Local residents help search for missing veteran

ST. CATHARINES, ONT: A number of Strait area residents are assisting the search for a Canadian Forces veteran.

According to the Niagara Regional Police Service, 37-year-old Katrina Blagdon was last seen in St. Catharines, Ontario at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Crime Stoppers of Niagara issued an urgent appeal to find the military veteran, who retired in 2016 as a Master Corporal after serving 14 years, including a tour in Afghanistan.

Blagdon lived in West Arichat as a teenager and graduated from Richmond Academy in 2001.

Hyson and Holly DeCoste drove to Ontario from Port Hawkesbury on Jan. 6 to help with the search.

“There’s a number of different search parties, it’s all according to people’s availability,” Hyson told The Reporter. “We met up with some different people and we broke off and did some things off information we thought might work; just thought beyond the box sometimes.”

Since Blagdon’s disappearance was first reported, people from around the Strait area and beyond have shared information and sent messages of support on social media.

Blagdon is described as white, 5’4 in height, with a slim build, dirty blonde hair, and tattoos.

Crime Stoppers of Niagara said there are few details in the case, but said Blagdon was last seen at a take-out restaurant in St. Catharines on Fourth Avenue West near First Street around 6 p.m. on New Year’s eve, and there are reports of her walking in the vicinity of Martindale Road and Vansickle Road North a couple of hours later.

Niagara Regional Police Service investigators are asking those with dashcams or surveillance cameras of any type to search images between 8 p.m. on December 31 and 6 p.m. on January 2. While at the take-out shop, they said Blagdon was driving a lime green coloured Jeep which may have also been recorded on security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1024325. Or they can contact Crime Stoppers with any information at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppersniagara.ca to submit tips.

“She is a very sweet person, and she touched a lot of people’s hearts,” Hyson added. “She is a very loving soul. She definitely was a very positive influence on a lot of people throughout her whole life, if it was here, in the military, in Ontario, wherever she went; she definitely left a good mark on people.”