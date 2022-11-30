FEIS returns with theme of Heart and Home

PORT HAWKESBURY: An annual gathering of book lovers returned to the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre last weekend for the first time since 2019.

FEIS, the only fundraising event hosted by the Port Hawkesbury Literacy Council (PHLC) had been postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-related public health restrictions.

While the organization receives provincial and municipal funding, FEIS, which refers to a traditional Gaelic cultural festival, is another important financial source, says PHLC coordinator Crystal Samson.

“When you can’t have this gathering, you sort of fall behind and that affects programming and that affects the little extras that the learners depend on. It just makes a more comfortable environment for them.”

The adult educators adapted to changing realities in recent years as they continued to offer GED-prep and employability courses as well as computer skills classes.

“We had to pivot so we did an online or a blended model and we had to reduce our class sizes to maintain social distancing and make sure we were following protocols from the province. Programs designed for seniors dealing with isolation took on an even greater importance during the early days of lockdowns and social gathering limits.

“Technology can be very intimidating, especially when you weren’t brought up with it,” Samson notes, adding that the classes themselves are helping with social inclusion.

“They’re having all kinds of fun in there,” Samson said, adding how much she enjoys hearing lots of laughter spilling out of the classroom when instructor Gary Wagner works with the senior groups.

Taralee Wood is the adult education instructor for the GED-preparatory and employability programs.

In addition to the funds raised to support adult literacy, the event provides an enjoyable gathering and an opportunity to highlight Nova Scotia authors. Samson notes many of the tables at each year’s event are filled with members of local book clubs.

Celebrated author, and book club-favourite, Lesley Crewe marked her third appearance at FEIS, reading from her 14th novel, Nosy Parker. In it, Crewe, who spent her summers with her late mother’s family in Cape Breton, pays tribute to her late father, John Brown, and to the neighbourhoods in Montreal where she grew up.

Known for her humour, both in print and in person, Crewe earned laughs for her reading, her stories, as well as being distracted by the hockey game taking place in the Veterans Memorial Arena, which was directly in her sight line from the podium in the Bear Head Room.

Lesley Crewe returned to FEIS for the third time last week, reading from her latest novel, Nosy Parker and sharing some of the stories that inspired it.

Mary Janet MacDonald, well-known in the musical community as a step dancer and instructor, gained a new audience in 2020 when, at her daughter’s urging, she offered a baking tutorial of the family cinnamon rolls recipe on Facebook Live, technology flubs and all. The video was intended for family and friends but soon expanded well beyond into a much-loved weekly session subsequently called “Tunes and Wooden Spoons,” followed by a cookbook of the same name.

MacDonald took to the stage at FEIS for the first time with a second book in tow, Tunes and Wooden Spoons: Love Without Measure in which she features 12 Cape Breton women who tell their stories and share the recipes. In choosing the women for her book, MacDonald said she wanted women in their 80s and 90s with rich experiences to share.

“We have so much to learn from these beautiful women,” she said.

MacDonald said she couldn’t imagine that she would someday share the stage with Crewe, one of her favourite writers. Crewe also made a socially-distanced appearance on an episode of her show back in May 2021 after MacDonald gushed about one of Crewe’s books, The Spoon Stealer, and their respective audiences found each other.

Crewe and MacDonald stayed after the formal portion of the literary event to autograph their books and meet with fans.