MONASTERY: Addressing information that’s been circulating about Our Lady of Grace Monastery, Ernie Currie shared a letter to his personal Facebook page he sent to Augustinian Prior Rev. Anthony B. Pizzo.

Currie, who identified himself as a long standing supporter of Our Lady of Grace Monastery and was someone who frequently attended mass and retreats, suggested he had hopes that it will remain open “under the appropriate auspices” for years to come, ministering to Catholics in the area.

“I have no personal animus against Fr. Albert MacPherson. He is a good and kind priest,” he said in his letter dated Nov. 24. “Before leaving for Rome, Mother Gloria appointed me her legal Power of Attorney in order to carry out her interests at Our Lady of Grace Monastery.”

Currie said it was reported to him by others that there was a post on social media that suggested he evicted MacPherson from the monastery property, which he claims to be false, as MacPherson is presently residing comfortably at the monastery and has never left.

“I visited him yesterday and one of his friends was preparing his supper and another guest was there who just dropped in for a visit. I asked Father about how the false story of his being evicted which appeared on Facebook. His response was that he didn’t use Facebook and so he didn’t know anything about it,” he said. “His guest friend advised that she knew about it and that it was Lucille Fougere who told her that she posted it without Fr. MacPherson’s knowledge. However, it was revealed that the bases of Mrs. Fougere’s posting came from a note that I had left with Fr. MacPherson.”

According to Currie, Fougere was formerly involved in the Monastery’s booking and food services for retreats and conferences, and was also the administrator of Our Lady of Grace Monastery website.

“After the closing of the monastery she retained control of the monastery website including the Facebook account. It was through this account that she chose to characterize me as a villain and encouraged her readers to petition you and the bishop to remove me from my role as Power Of Attorney,” he said. “Having assumed the administrator’s role without permission, Mother Gloria had told her to shut down the site, she blocked my access to the site so that I was not able to post a correction. Her ability to delete or hide any comments that she didn’t want to be seen gave her absolute control of the contents. From my perspective, her actions seem to constitute an orchestrated form of defamation.”

A now-deleted post on the Our Lady of Grace Monastery Facebook page shared an emailed response from Pizzo on Nov. 21, claiming there was some confusion regarding the local monastery.

“The Augustinian Friars of the Midwest Province (Chicago) have been supportive of the Monastery, as long as there has been an Augustinian Community of Contemplative Nuns,” Pizzo’s letter read. “The fact of the matter is that Mother Gloria and Sister Mary of the Resurrection were called back to Rome by the Mother Superior of the Monastery from where they originated.”

The other Sisters that made up the community had poor health and returned to Rome earlier on, and he highlighted in the meantime, the monastery was suppressed by Rome and not by the local diocese, according to the post.

“It was a surprise to us as well but as authority is exercised, Rome makes the decision,” Pizzo said. “Besides, a hallmark of our Augustinian life as friars and sisters is community and we cannot have community with less than three members in the same house. Therefore, the decision made was based on our Rule of Life and Constitutions.”

Pizzo noted they were continuing conversations on how to keep the monastery open and keep it a spiritual centre, however there needs to be a religious community to inhabit it.

“The decision to close the chapel did not come from the Augustinian Province, it was a decision made independent of us and of the bishop. We are hoping that through our conversations and negotiations, the chapel will be reopened but there are legal issues that have to be addressed,” Pizzo said. “The eviction of Fr. Albert did not come from the Augustinians, I guarantee that. We support him serving the spiritual needs of the local community.”

Photos by Drake Lowthers

Pictured is the Our Lady of Grace property in Monastery, Antigonish County.

With no information to confirm whether MacPherson was allowed to live in residence or exercise activities on behalf of the monastery, which included soliciting cash donations, in his efforts to find out, he wrote a letter to Jim MacIntosh, Mother Gloria’s lawyer, and copied it to Anigonish Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick but neither provided any comment.

“It was incomprehensible to me that a priest who was appointed as chaplain for a community of nuns can continue to be a chaplain after the nuns had left. However, he insisted that he is the chaplain of an empty monastery,” Currie said. “The note which I added to the copy of the Power of Attorney document was intended to put the ball in Fr. MacPherson’s court, giving him the opportunity confirm his status as chaplain.”

In a Nov. 20 meeting, he indicated, for the first time MacPherson admitted that Mother Gloria dismissed him as chaplain but insisted that she didn’t have the authority to do so.

“After his dismissal by Mother Gloria, he was no longer the chaplain of the monastery. He had no authority to identify himself as chaplain, to take possession of keys, drive society owned vehicles, or solicit donations. He should have vacated the premises at that time,” Currie said. “From the beginning, Fr. MacPherson treated my concerns about security and liability as a joke. On two occasions, he attempted to prevent me from entering the Monastery by engaging a slide bolt on the inside of the main entrance door. When I witnessed him driving the Monastery tractor down Monastery Road, it occurred to me that if he were to have an accident and killed somebody, who would be liable?”