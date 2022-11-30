Breton Apartments for sale

PORT HAWKESBURY: The owners of Breton Apartments in the town have their complex up for sale.

Listed through Cape Breton Realty, the asking price for the 48-unit property in Port Hawkesbury is $1.9 million

A joint press release from the governments of Nova Scotia and Canada issued in June, 2021 said $1.2 million was earmarked under the National Housing Strategy to Breton Apartments to preserve and improve 24 vacant affordable units in Port Hawkesbury that would be rented “significantly” below the market rate. The press release said the funding targeted low income and senior housing.

Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing spokesperson Krista Higdon explained to The Reporter in an email that the province has a 15-year agreement with the property owner totalling $300,000 to provide 12 affordable units.

“There are 11 years remaining on the agreement in the amount of $218,000. We hope the buyer will take over current agreement and continue the conditions of the agreement. If not, the remaining amount must be paid back to the province,” she wrote. “The 12 affordable units under the $300,000 agreement are related to the two occupied buildings.”

Breton Apartments management wouldn’t agree to an interview. In June 2021, co-owner Danita Rooyakkers said that it would have been difficult to fill the housing gap without the funding.

“With regards to the joint release June 2021, the province signed an agreement with the property owner but conditions were not met and funding was never provided,” wrote Higdon. “That agreement is now terminated.”

As a result of a partnership with Housing Nova Scotia, half of the 48 available units were classified as affordable housing rentals back in 2021.

“The $1.2-million contribution announced in June (2021) where conditions were not met was for the two unoccupied buildings,” Higdon wrote. “With regards to the first two occupied buildings, the seller will need to reimburse the balance remaining on the forgivable loan if the buyer chooses not to take over the existing agreement.”

More than five years ago, Breton Apartments purchased four buildings on the corner of Queen and Sydney Streets, formerly known as Canso Court.

Late in 2016, the company accepted applications for 12 units in the first apartment complex to be renovated.

At the time, renovations included the replacement of windows and doors, repairing the exterior shell, upgrades to all interior finishes, flooring, plumbing and electrical work, new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as new lighting, plumbing fixtures, hot water tanks, and electrical panels.

Rooyakkers said the second round of renovations included “everything,” such as new plumbing, electric, flooring, bathrooms, and kitchens.