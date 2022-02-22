ANTIGONISH: For the second summer in a row, Festival Antigonish is heading outdoors.

In an announcement video released earlier this month, Andrea Boyd, Festival Antigonish’s artistic director, advised this summer, they would be presenting an adaptation of The Hobbit, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s book.

“It it is happening again at the Keppoch, like we did last year with Robin Hood and we’re super excited about it,” Boyd told The Reporter. “Last year really was a success, we sold out by opening night, there were about 120 people involved with the creation of the show, so it really felt like it was the right thing to be doing.”

Part of last year’s decision to make the move to an outdoor venue was caused by COVID-19 and the ever-changing and always uncertain public health restrictions and protocols, Boyd noted. But because they were outside, she indicated people felt a little bit better about it all.

“And it was sort of a return for people to go and see theatre, and when we were finished, we realized we liked being in the forest, but we didn’t plan at that time to go back outside; we weren’t thinking of doing this every year,” she said. “It was really as this fall progressed and COVID was so uncertain, so we thought let’s do it again, rather than risk cancelling the summer, or having people just not comfortable yet being indoors.”

So Boyd and her team made the decision to go back outside, and after a few different possibilities were discussed about this summer’s production, she said everyone was pretty excited when she brought up the idea of The Hobbit.

“I think there’s something really important and lovely about the idea of a small hobbit, somebody who does not believe themselves destined for adventure or being a hero, who nevertheless does go out and save the world,” she said. “The individual person can make a really big difference, and I think that’s kind of an important message, and the hope that falls along with that.”

Which is a fitting sentiment, Boyd said for these times amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, when an individual can make a big difference by being supported and surrounded by a community which is also working for that goal.

“Something about The Hobbit, at a certain point, things start to look quite negative for them all, and part of it is because the dwarfs and their love of gold sort of derail the purpose in a way,” she said. “And they have to learn how to all fight together against the real evil, in which they do.”

The Hobbit is anticipated to be the largest production that the company has ever done, with anywhere from 10 to 20 professional actors, and as many community actors as Boyd can get.

“My adaptation, I’m constantly working on trying to get it smaller, because it’s a cast of thousands,” she said. “And at the moment all 13 dwarfs are in the show, will I have to cut a few, I might, but I’m hoping not.”

This original adaptation will take the audience on a memorable journey through majestic forests and trails. Audiences will follow the beloved wizard Gandalf, who will tell the story of a furry-footed hobbit named Bilbo Baggins who goes on an adventure, and despite constant cravings for the comforts of home, discovers courage, strength, and keen burglaring skills. Bilbo battles trolls, spiders, and a giant dragon, in this extraordinary tale of how a small, seemingly insignificant hobbit can change the world.

“I am staying quite faithful to Tolkien’s version of The Hobbit and the spirit of it, I find it a very charming and lovely tone as well, and I’m trying to stick with that,” Boyd said. “On the other hand, there will be lots of casting that goes against what one might expect; and the way it is being structured, it’s sort of in three acts, and for each act, the entire audience will move to a different location.”

Which will be slightly different than how production went last summer, Boyd said, where the audience was divided up into smaller groups, and travelled the loop.

As for what Festival Antigonish learned last summer with Robin Hood, Boyd explained it’s too hot during the day to schedule matinees.

“So we won’t be having any matinees this year, because they would just get cancelled anyway, so that is one thing we learned,” she said. “We learned more about transportation around the loop, how to organize things, we partnered with Antigonish Transit to get our people back and forth for rehearsals, that was wonderful.”

One thing that’s completely out of their hands, when it comes to preparing their production, is the weather.

“We’re hoping that it doesn’t rain again. We didn’t have rain cancellations for shows, but we did have heat cancellations. We did rehearse in the rain a couple times, so that was kind of fun,” Boyd said. “When it started to rain really hard, obviously we didn’t stay out, but when it was just showers, we continued rehearsing, which would have been the plan for the show as well, and will be the plan for the show this summer.”

Speaking on last year’s success with Robin Hood, she said they received very positive feedback from attendees as they enjoyed being outdoors, particularly wandering the trail, and they loved the surprise in not knowing where they were going and what was going to be around the corner.

“We also heard they liked our adaptation, which was unexpected and contemporary for Robin Hood, we heard very positive things,” Boyd said. “And we were asked ‘Are you doing this again?’ immediately after seeing the show; it was very satisfying.”

It’s important for Festival Antigonish to be able to provide theatre to their community, and while last year was more of a leap of faith on an experimental production, this year is more of a calculated move, despite still being somewhat risky, Boyd stated.

“It is still a risk for us to make a decision to do this big, giant show. But having been through it once, we are a little more confident in the procedures of it and making it happen,” Boyd said. “The whole thing was a risk, and it is a risk again, because everything is a different format, it’s a different show, it’s a bigger show, we really will rely on the support of donors and sponsors to make this happen more so than in any typical season.”

The Hobbit, or There and Back Again will have a three-week run in August. Capacity will be limited for each performance so organizers recommend booking early. Tickets will go on sale in April and more show details, including a casting call, will be released in the weeks ahead. All public health guidelines will be followed to ensure a safe environment for the artists and the audience.