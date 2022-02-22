HALIFAX: Two organizations in the Strait area that help deal with homelessness were approved for provincial funding.

In a press release issued on Feb. 10, it was announced that the Cape Breton Community Housing Association in Port Hawkesbury and A Roof Over Your Head in Antigonish will each receive $20,000 to fund housing support services and hotel rooms when shelters are at capacity, or for people better served within a hotel environment.

Anita Stewart, Housing Support Worker with A Roof Over Your Head Society, said the funding will help clients in Antigonish and Guysborough counties in the short-term, but a sustainable, long-term solution to the lack of affordable housing is needed.

“Antigonish and Guysborough, however, are at a disadvantage right out of the gate because we do not have an emergency shelter,” she said in statement emailed to media. “Years ago, there may not have been a need but in 2022, this is certainly not the case. We need emergency housing for individuals and families that find themselves homeless for a variety of reasons. We have needed emergency housing for several years now. It is very frustrating trying to assist clients find affordable housing when there is a lack of housing stock and a lack of affordable units in Antigonish and Guysborough.”

The province said the emergency interim funding will stabilize the shelters and ensure more access to housing and services this winter.

“There are growing demands on all emergency shelters and housing service providers due to a shortage of affordable housing and increasing mental health and addictions needs,” Department of Community Services Communications Advisor JoAnn Alberstat wrote The Reporter via email. “This funding is for housing support services including eviction prevention and emergency accommodations as needed and appropriate.”

According to the province, there are 225 shelter beds in Nova Scotia, including 71 outside Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

Statistics from 2021 provided by the six shelters outside HRM to the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia show they served 525 clients, there were 17,614 beds used, and clients included 500 households, 496 singles, five families, and one couple.

Of their clients, AHANS said 371 were male, and 143 were female. They said there were 128 clients between the ages of 16 to 25, they served 328 people between 26 and 54, and those 55 and over, amounted to 69 clients.

The main reasons for stays were a family or relationship breakup (26 per cent), lack of housing (14 per cent), loss of housing (12 per cent), eviction by landlord (11 per cent), or discharge from jail (10 per cent), AHANS noted.

AHANS says chronic homeless is defined as individuals who have a total of at least six months of homelessness over the past year, or have recurrent experiences of homelessness over the past three years, with a cumulative duration of at least 18 months.

AHANS noted that chronic homelessness includes time spent staying in: unsheltered locations, that is public or private spaces without consent or contract, or places not intended for permanent human habitation; emergency shelters, including overnight shelters for people experiencing homelessness (including those for specific populations, such as youth, families, and newcomers), shelters for people impacted by family violence, and emergency shelters for people fleeing a natural disaster or destruction of accommodation; and it also includes those staying temporarily with others without guarantee of continued residency or the immediate prospects for accessing permanent housing, or short-term rental accommodations (for example, motels).

“Homelessness may be less visible in rural areas, but we know it’s a problem,” added Alberstat. “There is a shortage of affordable housing in all areas of the province.”