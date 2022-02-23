GLENORA FALLS: A man and woman arrested after the RCMP seized a large amount of firearms and ammunition during a search of an Inverness County home earlier this month, will be back in court late next month.

On Jan. 29, Inverness County District RCMP said they started an investigation after “receiving information of the unsafe storage of firearms” at a home in Glenora Falls, according to a press release issued on Feb. 8.

Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter via email that police received a “formal complaint.”

According to the search warrant application supplied by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, a building inspector who was at 672 Glenora Falls Road on Jan. 28 to inspect a residence under construction, “noticed approximately half a dozen or more rifles and a few handguns that were all unsecured on the floor in a closet area by the living room.”

“The rifles were laying up against the wall inside the partition at the end closet to the windows and the revolvers were on the floor,” according to information provided by the building inspector in the warrant application. “When at the front door, you would be able to see the guns from the wind. There were at least six rifles, one of which was teal or blue colour. There were two revolvers which were steel in colour with wooden handgrips. No ammunition was seen. No gun safe was seen in the house…”

The RCMP said they arrested 43-year-old Cody Lee Kalyn of Glenora Falls on Feb. 3 in Mabou, then executed a search warrant at a home on Glenora Falls Road that same day.

During the search, the RCMP said they found 11 unrestricted firearms, one restricted firearm, two replica firearms, and ammunition.

According to documents provided by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, it has been confirmed that the RCMP seized: three Federal, one Winchester and two Sellier&Bellot 12-gauge shotgun shells; a .303 Lee Enfield with no trigger lock; two Jansen & Songs 12-gauge shotguns with trigger locks; a Riverside Arms 16-gauge shotgun with trigger lock; a pump action 12-gauge shotgun, with serial, make, and model removed; a Lakefield-Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun with trigger lock; a Benelli Supernova 12-gauge shotgun with no trigger lock; a Savage M25 .22 rifle; a Tapco 7.62 millimetre rifle with trigger lock; a Tikka .308 rifle with trigger lock; a Dennix replica long barrel revolver; a Dennix replica short barrel revolver; and a .308 revolver loaded with five .22LR cartridges.

As for ammunition, the judiciary confirmed that police seized: a brown metal lockbox containing two pinned magazines with 21 81-74 cartridges inside, one magazine with three Hornady .308 cartridges inside, 20 Winchester .308 cartridges, and 12 Hornady .308 cartridges; a black lockbox inside the residence containing a spare revolving action and holster; a green metal ammunition box containing 154 12-gauge shells (Winchester, Estate, and Sellier&Bellot) in bandoliers; a green metal ammunition box containing 279 Federal 20-gauge shells; a black plastic Husky toolbox containing 1,796 .22 cartridges (Remington, Federal), 79 Hornady .22LR cartridges, 17 Winchester 12-gauge shells; six Remington 12-gauge shells, 24 Imperial 12-gauge shells, nine Federal 12-gauge slugs; either Winchester 00 buck shells, 20 Federal 16-gauge shells, 154 81-7a cartridges, four .270 WSM cartridges, and 49 Hornady .22LR; a green plastic bin containing 309 Remington .223 cartridges; a green plastic bin containing 1.22LR cartridge, one Remington .223 cartridge, and 236.17 HMR cartridges, and five .22LR cartridges found loaded inside of a .22 handgun.

All items are at the Inverness RCMP detachment’s exhibit locker, and the RCMP also seized a possession and acquisition licence belonging to Cody Kalyn.

The RCMP said 29-year-old Ashley Wilson, also of Glenora Falls, was arrested at the home.

According to the warrant application, Kalyn and Wilson moved to the area from Trent Lakes, Ontario and were staying in a travel trailer on Glenora Falls Road while they constructed their new home, which they moved into during the holidays.

The RCMP said the two were later released on conditions and are facing charges of careless storage of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, and tampering with a firearm’s serial number.

According to the warrant, Kalyn was previously convicted for drug possession in Alberta in 1999. After researching Kalyn’s Facebook account, the RCMP learned that “he had content on his account that appeared to be pro-gun, anti-government, anti-police, anti-COVID vaccine in nature.”

Kalyn and Wilson are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on March 28.