By Stephen Cooke

The resume of Creignish fiddler Wendy MacIsaac grew significantly this year as she took on the role of co-artistic director of Cape Breton’s esteemed Celtic Colours International Festival, and she can’t wait to get rolling when the nine-day celebration starts on Friday, Oct. 10.

The traditional music festival’s 2024 came to a rough end when the society that runs the festival dismissed its entire board of directors, putting organizers and staff behind the 8-ball for planning 2025.

With its 30th anniversary looming on the horizon in 2026 came the wise decision to split the artistic director duties between an artist like MacIsaac – who is only too familiar with the community of talent that fills Celtic Colours’ many stages – and Cape Breton arts events logistics expert Shauna Walters, who has been associated with the festival in a variety of roles since it first began in 1997.

Photo contributed. Fiddler Wendy MacIsaac steps into the Co-Artistic Director role for Celtic Colours 2025, combining her performance skills with festival leadership.

“There are so many things associated with this job that I already know,” MacIsaac said via Zoom from her home in Halifax. “I know how to negotiate fees because I’ve done that from my side of things, I know what artists need just from the amount of touring I’ve done, and those sorts of things. But now we’re into major detail mode, and have been for the past month or so, with running orders and sorting out accommodations, and it’s a lot! It’s like solving a one-million-piece jigsaw puzzle.”

Around the start of the year, MacIsaac started working with festival co-founder Joella Foulds and her son, musician Matt Foulds, to assemble this year’s lineup, before officially stepping into the formidable shoes of the former AD Dawn Beaton.

This provided an opportunity to look at ways to freshen up Celtic Colours with young talent, while providing plenty of opportunities for visitors to hear longtime favourites from across the Island and beyond.

Photo courtesy Matt Horseman. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Rankin performs at Celtic Colours, joining forces with other artists to honour Cape Breton’s rich musical heritage.

Not that this year’s Celtic Colours lineup will look all that different from years past, the overall template is sound. MacIsaac says she’s been careful not to overstuff each night’s lineup with too many artists, so their sets are an enjoyable length.

And there’s a high percentage of young performers like Ella Dubinsky (daughter of Leon “Rise Again” Dubinsky) and St. Peter’s singer Haley MacPhee, who has known music all their life thanks to growing up playing it with father Cyril MacPhee.

There are also new events like To Everything There Is a Season: A Nod to Alistair MacLeod in Inverness on Oct. 11 with Max MacDonald reading the author’s words along with music by the Inverness County Chamber Singers, saxophonist Daniel Rubinoff and more.

Photo contributed. Gaelic singer Mary Jane Lamond returns to Celtic Colours, celebrating her debut album “Bho Thir Nan Craobh” with fans and fellow musicians.

On Oct. 16, Baddeck hosts a tribute to the North Shore Gaelic Singers, who opened for Bob Dylan at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, with Buddy MacDonald (whose father Tommy was one of the original singers), Mary Jane Lamond, fiddler Rachel Davis and more.

And speaking of Lamond, the Glendale Gaelic singer is getting her band back together to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her debut album Bho Thir Nan Craobh (From the Land of the Trees), at the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre on Saturday, Oct. 11 for Thanksgivin’er with Rankin MacInnis and the Broken Reeds, and returning favourite, the Anglo-Irish powerhouse quartet Flook.

Attendees have responded strongly to the lineup, with several shows sold out or down to single seat tickets, while MacIsaac does double duty by also getting onstage to play with Lamond, and celebrate 25 years with her band Beolach at the SAERC in Port Hawkesbury on Monday, Oct. 13 and with beloved Boston band Solas on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay.

Photo courtesy Anna Colliton. Celtic Colours performers Solas take the stage in Cape Breton, bringing their signature blend of Irish and Cape Breton music to festival audiences.

MacIsaac notes that a lot of notable anniversaries will be celebrated at this year’s Celtic Colours, including an all-star lineup for Ceolas 30! at Mabou’s Strathspey Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 14, honouring the Scotland/Nova Scotia-connected cultural program based in South Uist.

And she and Walters, along with the hard-working festival staff, are already planting seeds for next year’s 30th anniversary for Celtic Colours itself, which promises to be a huge international affair, marking all of its achievements.

“We’ll be having a lot of favourites come back, if they’re available, and we might not go as much outside of that as we would in a normal year,” says MacIsaac. “But that’s going to be fun, in itself, going back and looking at all the bands that have been here and seeing what we’re gonna do.

“Even something like The Unusual Suspects shows, those were so amazing, but they were also a big undertaking.”

But you could also say the same thing about Celtic Colours, and the effort always pays off.