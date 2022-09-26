HALIFAX: The provincial government announced today that Nova Scotians who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Fiona will receive financial support.

Premier Tim Houston announced a variety of supports at a news conference today, September 26.

“Yesterday, I toured some of the hardest hit areas of the province with the Ministers of EMO, Finance and Treasury Board, Addictions and Mental Health and Public Works. We heard from Nova Scotians directly impacted about measures we need to take,” said Houston. “Disaster relief funding will be helpful for uninsured losses, but we know this may take time and there will be gaps. That is why we are taking action and giving more support to Nova Scotians most affected by the storm.”

Nova Scotians can apply for disaster financial assistance related to damage from hurricane Fiona starting today.

The province said the Disaster Financial Assistance Program is designed to help Nova Scotians, municipalities, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations get back on their feet after a major storm or natural disaster. Not all disasters are covered by private insurance, and this program helps those whose losses are not insurable, the province said, noting types of losses can include flood damage and damage to uninsurable items like household appliances, such as washers, dryers and furnaces.

The program covers up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses per household, small business and not-for-profit organization, the province noted.

“Nova Scotians are just starting to recover and rebuild, and we know that there are losses insurance won’t cover,” said Tim Houston.

The province said applications are available at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/disaster-financial-assistance-hurricane-fiona, Access Nova Scotia centres, MLA offices, and municipal offices. The disaster financial assistance application includes a form to be filled out by the applicant’s insurance company confirming that insurance was not available for losses, they said.

Residents are asked to continue to assess damage, keep all receipts, and take pictures and video, as well as work with their insurance companies, the province said.

“It’s a stressful time for Nova Scotians as we continue to assess and dig out from the damage caused by hurricane Fiona,” John Lohr, Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office said. “We’ve got a ways to go before things are back to normal, but this is a step in the right direction.”

The province said disaster financial assistance does not replace private insurance and only uninsurable damage is eligible. They said people who are not sure if their insurance covers the damage should contact their insurance broker or company, or the Insurance Bureau of Canada at 1-844-227-5422.

The following one-time financial assistance will be offered to eligible Nova Scotians: $100 for every household that lost power for at least 48 hours to cover the cost of spoiled food; $250 for every person that has to pay for tree or debris removal from their property; an additional $250 on top of the existing $750 seniors care grant to help with storm reparations; $150 to all current income assistance recipients, including Disability Support Program participants receiving income support; and $1,000 per household in emergency funding for people ordered out of their homes or who cannot return to their homes.

The province said people can register with the Canadian Red Cross online at: https://www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/current-emergency-responses/hurricane-fiona-2022 or by calling 1-800-863-6582 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The province said funding will also be provided to support community organizations that help people, which includes: a $2-million fund to assist community centres with the purchase and installation of generators; $500,000 to Feed Nova Scotia and $150,000 in total for non-member food banks in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia; $100,000 to Salvation Army and Red Cross organizations in Cape Breton; $100,000 in total to shelters in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia to help with extra demand; $100,000 to establish a hotel fund, administered by Cape Breton Community Housing, to provide temporary accommodations for people in shelters who cannot go back into their homes; and $150,000 to distribute support to families in need through the SchoolsPlus program which will come in the form of grocery store cards and access to food, where possible.

The province estimates program costs to be at least $40 million, but costs will depend on utilization