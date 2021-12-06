PORT HOOD: Municipal staff will look at what others in the province are doing about dry fire hydrants.

During the Dec. 2 regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council, District 6 Councillor Catherine Gillis told council she was approached by West Bay Road Volunteer Fire Department Chief Paul Shears, and Port Hastings Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Cavanaugh.

“They’re looking for consideration because there are areas of their fire department districts that they feel are underserved. The solution to the situation could be improved by working dry hydrants,” Gillis told council. “A dry hydrant is basically where they can fill-up the pumper truck from a brook, or a river.”

Because some of the communities they serve are remote, Gillis said this poses problems. She said the chiefs requested the municipality consider dry hydrants.

“The fire truck then has to go back to Port Hastings to fill-up and they’re concerned for the residents. “They care deeply, and they are volunteers,” Gillis stated. “There’s some big farms over there, and they are concerned that they’re not able to service those areas properly.”

A volunteer firefighter for 20 years, District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier said since people and properties are at risk, all steps should be taken to protect the public.

In response to a question from District 4 Councillor John MacLennan about why this wasn’t considered before, CAO Keith MacDonald said the issue of dry hydrants is a new request that was not brought to past councils.

“We’ve looked at the past council discussions around dry hydrants, and it just seems to have not been on council’s agenda, nor has it been an item that falls under municipal purview,” he noted. “This is a brand new type of request that previous councils had not looked into.”

The CAO noted that other municipalities, like Richmond and Antigonish counties, are grappling with the issue.

“They’re all looking at where do these dry hydrants fall into place,” MacDonald said. “Municipally, we are responsible for the hydrants that are attached to our water distribution systems with our water utilities.

In the meantime, council agreed to a suggestion from the CAO.

“Council can direct staff to really dig into how other municipalities treat dry hydrants with their volunteer fire departments, and come back to council with some information on that,” he said.

Along with studying other municipalities, Gillis noted that Inverness County will soon be hiring an Emergency Management Office coordinator, and the CAO confirmed that dry hydrants will be among the duties to be addressed by the successful candidate.

“That EMO position will be filled fairly soon,” MacDonald added. “That’s certainly one of the pieces of work that they’ll have to be researching, in terms of the full update to our county’s EMO plan. Dry hydrants, hydrants in general, there’s a long list that will have to updated.”