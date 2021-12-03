Suspect wanted in thefts from Port Hawkesbury stores

By
Jake Boudrot
-

PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP is looking for the man who stole from two businesses in the town.

On Nov. 27 at approximately 1:40 p.m., Provincial Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter that a man entered the Atlantic Superstore in Port Hawkesbury and placed $3,400 worth of razor blades in a reusable grocery bag, then left without paying.

On Nov. 30 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Marshall said the same man entered Shopper’s Drug Mart in Port Hawkesbury and placed $1,172 worth of electric toothbrushes in a reusable grocery bag, and again left without paying.

“We have been receiving tips but no arrests have yet been made nor have any charges been laid,” Marshall wrote via email.

Photos courtesy Nova Scotia RCMP
This is the man the RCMP believes stole $4,572 worth of items from two Port Hawkesbury businesses late last month.