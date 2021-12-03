Suspect wanted in thefts from Port Hawkesbury stores

PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP is looking for the man who stole from two businesses in the town.

On Nov. 27 at approximately 1:40 p.m., Provincial Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter that a man entered the Atlantic Superstore in Port Hawkesbury and placed $3,400 worth of razor blades in a reusable grocery bag, then left without paying.

On Nov. 30 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Marshall said the same man entered Shopper’s Drug Mart in Port Hawkesbury and placed $1,172 worth of electric toothbrushes in a reusable grocery bag, and again left without paying.

“We have been receiving tips but no arrests have yet been made nor have any charges been laid,” Marshall wrote via email.