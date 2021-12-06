PORT HAWKESBURY: As retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond struggled to find the necessary help he desperately needed as his mental health deteriorated in late 2016, the Province of Nova Scotia didn’t offer any culturally-specific mental health programs.

Despite the continuous effort by the Halifax-based volunteer group, the Health Association of African Canadians, that same lack of culturally-specific mental health support continues to this day.

The provincial fatality inquiry looking into what caused the Afghanistan war veteran with complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to kill his mother Brenda, his wife Shanna and their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah, before turning the gun on himself in the Upper Big Tracadie home on Jan. 3, 2017, resumed in Port Hawkesbury for two days last week.

On Nov. 29, the inquiry was told to remove the barriers of systemic racism, stigma and intergenerational trauma to African Nova Scotians seeking mental health and domestic violence support, Nova Scotia must invest in culturally competent health care services for their communities.

“These services do not exist,” Robert Wright, a sociologist who specializes in forensic mental health, trauma and cultural competence testified.

While the inquiry’s mandate has touched on the issues pertaining to Desmond’s mental health, if health professionals recognized the signs of domestic violence, and whether or not the former infantryman should have been able to access firearms, a panel of four experts with the Health Association of African Canadians testified the inquiry needs to look at the role race and systemic racism played in the triple murder-suicide.

Previous testimony has heard from more than a dozen mental health professionals, including several who were involved in Desmond’s treatment, and the fact none of them Wright said, spoke to the “detrimental effect of societal and systemic racism on Black mental health,” showcases the barriers Black patients endure.

He told the inquiry that nine-years-ago, the Health Association of African Canadians suggested the province develop an African Nova Scotian mental health and addictions strategy. Wright said the plan would go on to include culturally-specific training for health care workers, an online curriculum and the establishment of a network of professionals.

However, it was left to the Health Association of African Canadians to continue with the work of the initiative, after the province disbanded the African Nova Scotian network in 2016 when the project ended.

Sharon Davis-Murdoch, the co-president of the Health Association of African Canadians, advised “It’s been work that people have championed off the side of their desks.”

Wright indicated that he wishes the inquiry’s legacy will be to challenge systemic racism in Nova Scotia’s health care system.

Lana MacLean, a Halifax-based social work clinician and someone who has also been a consultant to the African Nova Scotia community, told the inquiry bureaucracy and the many organizational shuffles became an issue.

“Even though he was psychologically distressed, he was doing all of the work to connect with a service provider that would hopefully match his psychiatric and cultural mental health needs,” MacLean said. “He did his best with what he had; the resources didn’t match his psychological wellness or his cultural wellness. There was just no fit.”

Mental health nurse, Cynthia Jordan, who specializes in trauma, addictions and PTSD, agreed that Desmond was reaching out for help.

“But such services did not exist in terms of how he needed the services to respond,” Jordan said.

At the conclusion of the inquiry, Judge Warren Zimmer will file a written report with the Provincial Court containing his findings and recommendations, but his report will not contain any findings of legal responsibility.

Davis-Murdoch estimated approximately 80 per cent of the Black health care providers work within the Halifax Regional Municipality and suggested the inquiry’s recommendations must include better integration of Black health professionals to support African Nova Scotian patients, particularly in rural communities.

The four-person panel also recommended the province contract the Association of Black Social Workers and the Peoples Counselling Clinic to offer virtual mental health care in rural communities, while doubling down on the fact the province must also invest in high-quality internet for those areas.

Additionally, they also recommended that: the Canadian Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs recruit Black mental health providers who offer culturally informed care; that Nova Scotia Health fund more scholarships for Black students studying to be registered nurses and nurse practitioners; the province invest in the network of Black mental health providers and use that as a resource to deliver care targeted to the needs of the African Nova Scotian community.

On Nov. 30, Wayn Hamilton, the executive director of African Nova Scotia Affairs, testified there should be an independent review on how the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) serves Black people.

“Maybe this should be the time. It would be beneficial,” Hamilton told the inquiry. “It takes a lot of courage. They may not like what they find.”

Hamilton believes the NSHA should adopt the same strategy as the province’s education department and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia, which have initiated assessments of how they serve individuals of African descent.

“The health department is falling short when it comes to some of the radicalized groups,” he said. “It has been slower than other provincial departments to make changes that reflect the needs of the diverse populations they serve. The department is not as advanced in that area.”

It is anticipated that Judge Zimmer will now hear submissions from the lawyers participating in the inquiry to help him in generating his recommendations to the province.