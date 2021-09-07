Hauling water to Inverness stops

PORT HOOD: The municipality has confirmed that it is no longer transporting water to the community of Inverness.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Sept. 2, Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald provided an update to the water situation in Inverness.

In an advisory posted to its website on Aug. 18, the municipality asked users of the Inverness water system to conserve water due to “water consumption outpacing production.”

“The hauling of water has been completed,” the CAO said following the meeting. “Currently, we’re advancing the connection of production well #8 to our treatment facility. That should be completed by the end of this month.”

District 4 Councillor John MacLennan said he recently received information from members of the public.

“Thank God Whycocomagh is there, district 4. You’re hauling water in trucks. You’re taking it to Inverness. And they’re watering the lawns at the golf course,” he told council. “It’s coming out of their sprinkler system, out of the ground.”

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac replied that the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs facilities use a separate system from the rest of the community, which was confirmed by MacDonald.

MacDonald said, to his knowledge, Cabot Golf did not use the water that was being transported to the community.

“Cabot has its own well for irrigation,” the CAO noted. “The municipality does have metered water lines going to Cabot for their facilities. But in terms of irrigation, Cabot is utilizing their own water resources.”

Because the matter was not added to the agenda, MacDonald said it could not be discussed at the meeting. He said there is a process for council to add items to the meeting agenda.

While agreeing with the CAO that there is a process in place, Warden Laurie Cranton said emergency, or time-sensitive matters, can be added at the last minute.

“Council does have the ability to allow it, but I would stress that we follow that clear process that is in place,” the warden said. “If you want to address this now, then someone needs to make a motion to do that.”

MacLennan said he would contact municipal staff to make sure that issue, as well as streetlights are added to the agenda for the next council meeting.

The CAO added that municipal staff will investigate whether the water being provided to Cabot Golf is being used strictly for their restaurant and hotel facilities, then report to the next council meeting.