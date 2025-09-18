By Joanne Jordan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Guysborough Journal

SHERBROOKE: The provincial government’s decision to sever ties with the Nova Scotia Firefighters School in Waverley is raising concerns about the future of fire training in rural communities, including the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s.

Warden James Fuller, an experienced volunteer firefighter, said the immediate effect of the school’s closure is the loss of a centralized training hub for departments throughout Nova Scotia.

“The closure of the fire school has stopped this training mid-course,” Fuller said in an interview with The Journal, referring to several local firefighters who were in the process of obtaining their Firefighter 1 certification through a hybrid program.

“The science and methods of firefighting – such as electric vehicle fires and the introduction of new materials and chemicals in building construction – require constant updating and refinement,” he added, noting that even methods used 10 years ago are now outdated.

The province announced in early August that it will sever ties with the school following a value-for-money audit that identified significant long-standing safety and governance issues.

But Fuller said the sudden move, made without a clear replacement plan, leaves fire departments and the public in a vulnerable position. He noted that the fire school played a much larger role than simply offering in-person training.

“The school was more than brick and mortar,” he said, and although physical attendance at the school is an asset, “the fire school also offered many courses held outside of the facility,” including trainings such as HazMat, safety officer, ice rescue, “and just about everything else outside of basic firefighting.”

Many off-site courses are held by local fire departments across the province, including a well-attended course on fighting electric vehicle fires that was held in Goshen one year ago.

“Locally, I cannot even guess the number of our local responders who have attended these off-site offerings,” said Fuller, adding the closure of the fire school puts these courses on hold as well.

The audit leading to the province’s decision to cut ties with the school came about in part due to the death of Skylar Blackie, who was killed during a 2019 training exercise. According to the Aug. 5 joint news release from the Department of Emergency Management and the Department of Municipal Affairs, the findings of the report showed a consistent failure of the school to uphold a culture of safety, as well as serious, unaddressed safety-related deficiencies.

Beyond safety, the province’s audit report also identified a dysfunctional governance structure, outdated bylaws, non-existent committees, lack of strategic planning and a decline in infrastructure, along with lack of stakeholder engagement, inadequate oversight of the executive director, eroded public trust and a loss of confidence by firefighters.

The release noted the province plans to establish a steering committee in the coming weeks to oversee an interim training plan and to guide work on a long-term comprehensive training model for firefighters once the results of a broader fire services review are in, with the goal of having interim training available by fall. It added that the results of the audit “will help to inform a broader fire services review focusing on governance, operations, communications, funding and more” expected later this month.

While Fuller said he’s not in a position to say whether the government’s decision to sever its relationship with the school is justified, he raised concerns about the province’s apparent lack of a replacement strategy prior to doing so.

“The abrupt closure, without a solid backup plan leaves one to wonder if there even was a plan for appropriate training to take over,” Fuller said. “I know that the province has employed a consulting team to go and seek input from both fire departments and municipalities alike, but their focus – as explained by the consultants – was on governance. There apparently is a recommendation committee somewhere, but I have no real information on who is on it.”

Fuller stated that Antigonish is looking to set up a few Sea Cans – modified shipping containers used for fire training simulations – to practise in, “but that is not a school, it’s a training ground with local experience running trainings,” he said, admitting: “It’s better than nothing but it’s not a solution. There are national standards that would need to be met.”

When asked if he might like to see anything done differently for local firefighters going forward, Fuller replied that, “although it’s just my personal opinion,” perhaps some regional fire school facilities with a centralized record-keeping and organizational office might be in order.

He acknowledged that firefighting must continually evolve to meet emerging threats, technologies and changes.

“Firefighting is much more than simply pouring water on things,” Fuller said. “Constant, up-to-date training is vital for the safety of our communities and the firefighters themselves … The closure of the fire school – although deemed necessary by the province – places communities at risk. I sincerely hope that this is resolved sooner rather than later.”