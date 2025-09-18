INVERNESS COUNTY:Residents of Inverness County now have a clear framework guiding development in their communities, as the municipality’s new Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw officially came into effect on Sept. 11.

The milestone follows provincial legislation passed in 2018, which requires all municipalities in Nova Scotia to have approved planning strategies and land use bylaws in place. In response, the Municipality launched Plan Inverness, a comprehensive initiative designed to modernize planning rules and reflect the region’s unique needs. The project was completed in collaboration with the counties of Antigonish, Richmond, and Victoria as part of Plan Eastern, ensuring consistent land use planning across Eastern Nova Scotia.

Municipal Council and the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC) prioritized public engagement throughout the process. Two public hearings were held earlier this year, one on March 19, focusing on proposed regulations for wind turbine development; while another one was held on May 22, which reviewed the full Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw

Additional information sessions allowed residents to examine draft documents, ask questions, and speak directly with EDPC representatives.

Following these sessions, the council adopted the amended Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw Concerning the Regulation of Wind Turbine Development on March 19, and the full Plan Inverness Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw on May 22.

Both documents were subsequently approved by the Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs, with amendments.

Effective immediately, Plan Inverness establishes the rules that will shape future growth and development across the municipality. The new bylaws cover everything from general land use to specific regulations for wind turbine development, ensuring sustainable and responsible development that aligns with community priorities.

Residents and developers can view the new planning documents online, including the Municipal Planning Strategy, Land Use Bylaw, zoning maps, and wind turbine regulations.

For more information, visit the Municipality of Inverness County’s website or contact the Eastern District Planning Commission.