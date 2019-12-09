First-ever banner for Female Pee Wee A Pirates

SUMMERSIDE, PEI: The Quad County Strait-Richmond Female Pee Wee A Pirates made history last Sunday when capturing their first-ever banner at the Consolidated Credit Union Female A Tournament.

“Imagine 12 and 13 year old girls, and that gives you an impression of how excited they were,” said head coach Brian Tracey. “There was singing, laughter, crying – ever emotion you could imagine.”

The local girls won the banner by dropping the Pownal Red Devils 2-1 in a shootout. As a minor hockey coach for 25 years or more, Tracey said he’s never seen a shootout drag out as long as the one that topped off the championship. Fourteen rounds of shooters were needed.

“They were so into it,” Tracey said.

“We had some girls about to go out and take a shot, and they had tears in their eyes as they watched another girl on the ice take a shot. I’ve been around the game for a long time, and that was a first for me.”

The shootout was won in the fourteenth round by Callee Tracey, who went low corner to secure the banner. Jorgia Wood was in the net, stopping 14 consecutive Red Devil shots after regulation time and overtime.

The Pirates went up on the Red Devils at the end of the first period, and the Red Devils replied soon after. Ava Landry had the regulation time goal for the Pirates.

Not only did the girls win the championship, but they never lost once en route to the big game. Indeed, they barely allowed a goal. In the semi-finals, the Capital District Cyclones skated to a 2-1 loss against the Pirates.

In round robin, the Pirates defeated the Cyclones 1-0, the Miramichi Panthers Black 4-0, and the Tyne Valley Tornadoes 3-0.

The solid play, Tracey said, started with goalies Marianna MacIsaac and Wood, who allowed only two goals in five games. Those weren’t easy games either, Tracey said, noting the netminders were tested often.

The Pirates were good in their own end, he added, noting they got timely scoring as well.

“It was so rewarding to see them win it,” Tracey said. “It means a lot for the program.”

He added that his fellow coaches, Mike MacLeod and Mackenzie Wright, were equally pleased.